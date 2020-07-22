트럼프도 인정한 미국 코로나 상황…하루 사망 천 명 넘어

http://news.kbs.co.kr/news/list.do?icd=19588

네, 방금 들으신 것처럼 미국이 누적 확진자도 사망자도 가장 많습니다.특히 지금까지 전 세계 누적 확진자 천오백 8만여 명 가운데 500만 명이 지난 한 달 사이에 늘었고, 이 중 미국이 144만 명 정도를 차지해 가장 큰 폭의 증가세를 보이고 있는데요.현지시간 21일, 미국 내 사망자도 다시 하루 천 명 선을 넘어서, '재확산 추세'가 진행 중임을 확인시켰습니다.이런 가운데 트럼프 대통령이 브리핑을 열었는데요.4월 말 이후 석 달만의 자리였습니다.어떤 이야기를 했을까요?[Donald Trump, US President/male, English : "It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better – something I don't like saying about things, but that's the way it is."]"코로나19 발병이 더 확산할 수 있다"고 인정한 겁니다.그러면서 이전과 다르게 '마스크 착용'을 앞장서 권하기도 했는데요[Donald Trump, US President/male, English : "when you're not able to socially distance, wear a mask, get a mask, whether you like the mask or not. They have an impact, they'll have an effect, we need everything we can get."]주머니에서 마스크를 직접 꺼내보이기까지 했습니다.트럼프 대통령은 그동안 마스크 착용을 계속 거부해왔는데요.그러다 지난 11일 메릴랜드주의 군 의료센터 방문시 공식석상에서는 처음으로 마스크를 착용했었습니다.이런 오락가락 행보 때문에 실제로 미국은 더 효과적으로 코로나에 대응할 수 있는 타이밍을 놓쳤다는 평가인데요.코로나 환자를 직접 진료하고 있는 현지 의료진의 말 직접 들어보시죠,[" I think has been sort of a story that's been kind of spotty. Our local government has done a great job in terms of initially having a stay at home order. Initially having a mask order, our state government then went behind and said, no, you can't do that. Um, we're going to deny you the ability to tell people to wear masks. Um, and I think that created confusion. I think that was echoed by what you saw coming out of the white house with the Trump administration, um, with the fact that every single press conference, the President wouldn't wear a mask himself."]성급한 '경제 재개 결정' 그리고 사람들의 안이한 인식과 부주의가 복합적으로 맞물려 미국의 코로나 상황을 다시 악화시켰다는 건데요,특히 무증상 감염이 문제라고 강조했습니다.["Like with the patient that I had, that was completely asymptomatic, you don't know if the person sitting next to you has this disease or not. And you know, if you get this disease and then you carry it back home, you're going to harm your family."]내일 이 시간에는 미국 휴스턴의 대학병원 응급실에서 코로나 환자를 진료하고 있는 세드릭 다크씨와의 인터뷰 내용을 자세히 전해드리겠습니다.