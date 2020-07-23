기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.07.23 (15:12) 수정 2020.07.23 (16:49) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
INVESTIGATION ON FIRE OUTBREAK AT LOGISTIC CENTER 다음기사 INVESTIGATION ON FIRE OUTBREAK AT LOGISTIC CENTER
[Anchor Lead]

The Bank of Korea says the nation's economy posted a negative growth for the second straight quarter.According to the central bank, Korea's real gross domestic production shrank 3.3 percent in the April to June period from the previous quarter. This is the largest on-quarter drop in over 22 years since the first quarter of 1998 when it contracted 6.8 percent during a financial crisis. The Korean economy also declined 1.3 percent in the first quarter of this year.
Korea's largest low-cost carrier Jeju Air has scrapped a deal to take over another budget airline Eastar Jet. Jeju Air explained the uncertainties surrounding were too large for it to push for the takeover under the current situation. Airline industry insiders predict Eastar Jet will likely be liquidated if the takeover negotiations collapse ultimately.
In a radio interview on Thursday, Joo Ho-young the floor leader of the main opposition United Future Party opposed the relocation of government bodies to Sejong, saying that it is an issue of significance as it will also require the move-out of foreign embassies and diplomatic missions. He also urged respect for the Constitutional Court's 2004 ruling finding the capital relocation unconstitutional. But Joo supported Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun's idea to open a branch of the National Assembly in Sejong.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2020.07.23 (15:12)
    • 수정 2020.07.23 (16:49)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The Bank of Korea says the nation's economy posted a negative growth for the second straight quarter.According to the central bank, Korea's real gross domestic production shrank 3.3 percent in the April to June period from the previous quarter. This is the largest on-quarter drop in over 22 years since the first quarter of 1998 when it contracted 6.8 percent during a financial crisis. The Korean economy also declined 1.3 percent in the first quarter of this year.
Korea's largest low-cost carrier Jeju Air has scrapped a deal to take over another budget airline Eastar Jet. Jeju Air explained the uncertainties surrounding were too large for it to push for the takeover under the current situation. Airline industry insiders predict Eastar Jet will likely be liquidated if the takeover negotiations collapse ultimately.
In a radio interview on Thursday, Joo Ho-young the floor leader of the main opposition United Future Party opposed the relocation of government bodies to Sejong, saying that it is an issue of significance as it will also require the move-out of foreign embassies and diplomatic missions. He also urged respect for the Constitutional Court's 2004 ruling finding the capital relocation unconstitutional. But Joo supported Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun's idea to open a branch of the National Assembly in Sejong.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.

    알려드립니다
    KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
    스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 7월24일까지 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
    그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.