기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

INVESTIGATION ON FIRE OUTBREAK AT LOGISTIC CENTER
입력 2020.07.23 (15:13) 수정 2020.07.23 (16:49) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
INVESTIGATION ON FIRE OUTBREAK AT LOGISTIC CENTER
동영상영역 끝
PREVENTION MEASURES TO AVOID RED TIDE DAMAGES 다음기사 PREVENTION MEASURES TO AVOID RED TIDE DAMAGES
[Anchor Lead]

An in-depth investigation of the logistics center in Yongin where a fire killed five people was held on Wednesday. Authorities believe the blaze started on the fourth basement level, where insulation materials at a freezer warehouse caught the fire first, emitting toxic gases.

[Pkg]

​The results of the first joint investigation conducted by seven organs including police and the National Institute of Scientific Investigation have revealed that the blaze began near the third freezer warehouse on the fourth basement level, killing five workers.

[Soundbite] KIM KI-HYUN(GYEONGGI YONGIN DONGBU POLICE AGENCY) : "The fire first started inside the freezer warehouse. We have collected information to investigate the matter further."

Police say an analysis of security cameras shows the explosion that occurred during the fire appears to be unrelated to the cause of the inferno. Police say it's still unclear where exactly the blaze started. However, they presume it was the Preparation Room in front of the warehouse.

[Soundbite] KIM HOON(KOREA INSTITUTE OF FIRE INVESTIGATION) : "The flames spread to the car docks, burning forklifts and trucks. The fatalities occurred mostly near the burned trucks."

Police say the fire apparently spread to refrigerator trucks parked at the entrance. Toxic gases emitted from urethane foam used to prevent dew condensation are believed to have contributed to human losses. There were several passageways leading to the fourth basement level including an entrance for vehicles. But the workers had a hard time evacuating because of toxic gases emitted from the burning insulating materials. Police have summoned the logistics center's staff for interrogation and will raid its office if deemed necessary.
  • INVESTIGATION ON FIRE OUTBREAK AT LOGISTIC CENTER
    • 입력 2020.07.23 (15:13)
    • 수정 2020.07.23 (16:49)
    News Today
INVESTIGATION ON FIRE OUTBREAK AT LOGISTIC CENTER
[Anchor Lead]

An in-depth investigation of the logistics center in Yongin where a fire killed five people was held on Wednesday. Authorities believe the blaze started on the fourth basement level, where insulation materials at a freezer warehouse caught the fire first, emitting toxic gases.

[Pkg]

​The results of the first joint investigation conducted by seven organs including police and the National Institute of Scientific Investigation have revealed that the blaze began near the third freezer warehouse on the fourth basement level, killing five workers.

[Soundbite] KIM KI-HYUN(GYEONGGI YONGIN DONGBU POLICE AGENCY) : "The fire first started inside the freezer warehouse. We have collected information to investigate the matter further."

Police say an analysis of security cameras shows the explosion that occurred during the fire appears to be unrelated to the cause of the inferno. Police say it's still unclear where exactly the blaze started. However, they presume it was the Preparation Room in front of the warehouse.

[Soundbite] KIM HOON(KOREA INSTITUTE OF FIRE INVESTIGATION) : "The flames spread to the car docks, burning forklifts and trucks. The fatalities occurred mostly near the burned trucks."

Police say the fire apparently spread to refrigerator trucks parked at the entrance. Toxic gases emitted from urethane foam used to prevent dew condensation are believed to have contributed to human losses. There were several passageways leading to the fourth basement level including an entrance for vehicles. But the workers had a hard time evacuating because of toxic gases emitted from the burning insulating materials. Police have summoned the logistics center's staff for interrogation and will raid its office if deemed necessary.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.

    알려드립니다
    KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
    스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 7월24일까지 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
    그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.