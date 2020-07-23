INVESTIGATION ON FIRE OUTBREAK AT LOGISTIC CENTER

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
[Anchor Lead]
An in-depth investigation of the logistics center in Yongin where a fire killed five people was held on Wednesday. Authorities believe the blaze started on the fourth basement level, where insulation materials at a freezer warehouse caught the fire first, emitting toxic gases.
The results of the first joint investigation conducted by seven organs including police and the National Institute of Scientific Investigation have revealed that the blaze began near the third freezer warehouse on the fourth basement level, killing five workers.
[Soundbite] KIM KI-HYUN(GYEONGGI YONGIN DONGBU POLICE AGENCY) : "The fire first started inside the freezer warehouse. We have collected information to investigate the matter further."
Police say an analysis of security cameras shows the explosion that occurred during the fire appears to be unrelated to the cause of the inferno. Police say it's still unclear where exactly the blaze started. However, they presume it was the Preparation Room in front of the warehouse.
[Soundbite] KIM HOON(KOREA INSTITUTE OF FIRE INVESTIGATION) : "The flames spread to the car docks, burning forklifts and trucks. The fatalities occurred mostly near the burned trucks."
Police say the fire apparently spread to refrigerator trucks parked at the entrance. Toxic gases emitted from urethane foam used to prevent dew condensation are believed to have contributed to human losses. There were several passageways leading to the fourth basement level including an entrance for vehicles. But the workers had a hard time evacuating because of toxic gases emitted from the burning insulating materials. Police have summoned the logistics center's staff for interrogation and will raid its office if deemed necessary.
2020.07.23
- 수정 2020.07.23 (16:49)
