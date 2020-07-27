NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.07.27 (15:12) 수정 2020.07.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters says that with the summer vacation season beginning in earnest, it will introduce stronger anti-coronavirus quarantine measures for guest houses, clubs and other high-risk entertainment facilities. The businesses will be required to receive reservations in advance and place a limit on the number of customers they accommodate.

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported Monday that the South Korean economy has reduced its reliance on imports from Japan, since Tokyo imposed export curbs against Seoul last year. Japan accounted for nine percent in South Korea's total imports in the fourth quarter of last year, down from 9.8 percent in the January-March period. As a result, Japan's portion in South Korea's total imports dropped to a single digit at 9.5 percent for the first time since 1965.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy today issued an advance notice of revising a special act on compensating victims of an earthquake that hit Pohang, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, in November, 2017. The revision specifies criteria for calculating and paying damages. Those eligible for the compensation include victims who died or sustained injuries or property loss and damage.

