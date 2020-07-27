SPECTATORS PARTIALLY ALLOWED IN BASEBALL GAMES News Today 입력 2020.07.27 (15:14) 수정 2020.07.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Baseball fans were finally allowed into stadiums from yesterday. Although it was only 10% of full capacity and they had to strictly follow disease prevention rules, the fans were ecstatic just to see the games up close and personal.



[Pkg]



It took about three months to hear these cheers in baseball stadiums. The spectators and cheerleaders were all wearing masks. Instead of shouting, they showed support with only body gestures, but they were more than enthusiastic.



[Soundbite] KIM YONG-CHAN(LOTTE GIANTS FAN) : "(You came despite your broken leg.) My leg doesn't matter. I waited a whole year for this. I missed this so much."



Only 10% of the stadium's full capacity were allowed into the stadium. The game was sold out in less than an hour.



[Soundbite] PARK JONG-TAE(KIWOOM HEROES FAN) : "I clicked like crazy. It's needless to say I loved it. I loved simply being in the stadium."



The tough disease prevention rules made the scene a lot different than before. Spectators had their temperatures checked and QR codes were issued for identification before fans entered the stadium. Loud cheering which could emit droplets of saliva is prohibited. Eating fried chicken and beer in seats is also banned. Food bought inside the stadium can be consumed only in designated areas and even family members or friends have to sit at least one seat apart.



[Soundbite] SON HEUK(KIWOOM HEROES MANAGER) : "We try to wash hands often and wear masks all the time. If we have fans cheering us on, we're certain to have better energy and play a better game."



But it wasn't easy to maintain the distance of one or two meters as the line grew longer at the entrance. And the fans' cheers inevitably got louder as the game became more exciting. The government plans to increase the number of spectators allowed into professional sports games provided that regulations in and outside the stadiums are strictly followed.

