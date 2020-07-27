ILLEGAL ASIAN BLACK BEAR FARMS IN KOREA News Today 입력 2020.07.27 (15:16) 수정 2020.07.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Last month KBS reported about people who illegally killed Asian black bears, an endangered species, and even consumed their meat. Asian black bears are still being illegally bred and raised on farms in inadequate conditions, and sometimes the animals even escape due to poor management.



[Pkg]



A farm where Asian black bears are bred and raised. They are confined in small, dirty cages that are hardly ever cleaned.



[Soundbite] PARK EUN-JUNG(GREEN KOREA UNITED) : "The bears are sitting on their feces. And this is their food bowl."



Some of the bears exhibit strange behavior.



[Soundbite] "The animal is showing meaningless repetitive behavior and harming itself as it is unable to relieve stress."



A more serious problem is that the animals pose danger to the neighborhood. Early this month, a bear cub escaped the farm. It was caught in a nearby waterway. But locals still feel jittery.



[Soundbite] HWANG TAE-KEUN(YEOJU RESIDENT) : "Bears are scary. Big ones can easily kill people."



Back in the 1980s the government encouraged bear farming for export. However, exports of endangered wild animal species was outlawed in the 1990s. Demand for bear's gall also declined, resulting in poor farming conditions. But the bears kept reproducing. Some farms continued to breed Asian black bears illegally.



[Soundbite] (BEAR FARMER(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Neutering bears to prevent them from reproducing, as animal rights activists do, is an act of animal abuse. What else?"



Those who were caught only had to pay a fine amounting to several million won.



[Soundbite] KIM YOUNG-MIN(MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT) : "Those who raise bears illegally are subject to maximum one year in jail or a fine of up to 10 million won. We are preparing to strengthen punishment by revising the law."



Animal rights groups demand authorities implement proper measures to protect the species.



[Soundbite] PARK EUN-JUNG(GREEN KOREA UNITED) : "In addition to strengthening punishment, bears kept for display should be spayed."



Activists are also calling for establisment of shelters for illegally bred bears where they can live safely after being confiscated from farmers.

News Today

