FOREST PARKS BECOMES NEW DOMESTIC TRAVEL SPOT News Today 입력 2020.07.27 (15:20) 수정 2020.07.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Forest parks in Gangwon-do Province are growing popular as vacation hot spots as the summer travel season begins in Korea. Most park lodges are fully booked for the summer as an increasing number of Koreans look for vacation spots that do not draw so many tourists amid the pandemic.



[Pkg]



​A dense forest, located 400 meters above sea level. This forest on the other side of a bubbling creek is quiet and peaceful. A few people chat while taking a relaxing walk along the forest trail. Children try their hands in catching insects. In this forest park, some 50 guestrooms are fully booked until next month. Visitors have the water and trees to help them escape the heat. The lodgings are scattered along the valley to avoid crowding. Quite a contrasting scene from the beaches.



[Soundbite] KANG MYEONG-JIN(FOREST PARK VISITOR) : "I was really frustrated. But coming here, I feel so refreshed. The weather is nice and the water is very clear."



Another forest park reopened earlier this month after a long closure following the COVID-19 outbreak. Visitors started pouring in and now they're almost fully booked until next month. This forest park is popular because it is close to the Seoul metropolitan area but less exposed to infectious diseases as sees little traffic.



[Soundbite] LEE JU-YEONG(FOREST VISITOR) : "I was frustrated these days because I couldn't travel. So I'm glad to be able to get out to nature and have fun."



Korea has around 150 forest parks nationwide. As non-contact tourism gains popularity following the pandemic, most of these parks have seen more than 20% higher guestroom reservation rates than the same period last year.

