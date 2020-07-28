[지구촌 IN] 코로나19 장기화로 혈액 부족 ‘비상’ 지구촌뉴스 입력 2020.07.28 (10:47) 수정 2020.07.28 (11:09)

[앵커]



코로나19 이후 세계 곳곳에서 심각한 혈액 부족 현상이 나타나고 있습니다.



코로나19 감염 걱정과 외출 자제 등으로 공여자가 줄어든 원인인데요.



혈액이 절실한 환자들의 생명이 위협받고 있습니다.



<지구촌인>입니다.



[리포트]



암과 싸우고 있는 루이스 씨는 항암 화학요법의 부작용으로 심각한 빈혈을 앓고 있습니다.



1년에 5번 정기적으로 혈액을 공급받아야 하는데 코로나19가 확산하며 혈액 공여자가 줄어 걱정입니다.



[Luis Adrián Torreblanca/cancer patient : "Yes it's very difficult (for me) during the pandemic, but people must be aware and have a heart."]



현재 멕시코 국립혈액센터의 혈액 냉장고 재고는 거의 바닥이 났습니다.



하루 필요한 혈액 양의 20%밖에 수급하지 못하고 있는데요.



멕시코의 자국 내 혈액공급량은 중남미에서도 가장 낮은데 팬데믹 사태로 어려움이 가중됐습니다.



목숨이 위태로운 환자를 우선으로 수혈 순서를 결정해야 하는 의사들은 도덕적 딜레마에 고통받고 있습니다.



[Armando Ramírez/chief of oncology at the Juárez de Ciudad de México hospital : "As a result of the pandemic, we believe that patients, or rather volunteers no longer come to donate as often as they once did, and today, when we need to administer blood transfusions to cancer patients, we find ourselves in a blood donation crisis."]



지난 3월 이후 멕시코에선 코로나19 감염에 대한 걱정과 외출자제 등으로 헌혈하는 시민들이 급감했습니다.



팬데믹 이전엔 한 달 평균 14만 명이었던 혈액 공여자가 지난 3월과 4월에는 4만 명대로 뚝 떨어졌습니다.



공여자 대부분은 환자의 친인척이거나 지인으로 일반 공여자들은 10명 중 1명 꼴도 안됩니다.



[Ricardo Adrian Torreblanca/Luis Adrian's father : "because sometimes they say, 'now, it's coming', and in the end, it does come, but we understood that there isn't any (blood, ed). They don't tell us, but you can see it."]



파키스탄에선 수혈에 의존하는 지중해빈혈을 앓고 있는 어린이가 약 만 명입니다.



지중해빈혈은 산소를 운반하는 헤모글로빈 결핍으로 문제가 생기는 병입니다.



주기적으로 수혈을 해주지 않으면 사망에 이를 수 있습니다.



[Shumaila Saleem/thalassemia patient : "There are difficulties in this pandemic, but we need to save our lives and it's all depends on donors, so we ask the people to please donate (blood)."]



하지만 파키스탄 카라치의 혈액은행도 공여자가 줄어 혈액 보유량이 바닥을 들어내고 있습니다.



의사들은 지중해빈혈 등 생명 유지를 위해 혈액 수급이 반드시 필요한 환자들을 걱정하고 있는데요.



혈액 수급 안정화를 위해 정부에 탄원서까지 제출한 상태입니다.



[Dr. Shabneez Hussain/consultant hematologist : "They (thalassemia patients) are in trouble because all the outpatient departments in hospitals are closed, we cannot refer them anywhere. So it's not only the blood, we are facing a shortage in their iron medication supply too,"]



코로나19 이후 세계 곳곳에서 심각한 혈액 부족 현상이 나타나고 있습니다.



혈액은 보관할 수 있는 기간이 짧아 정기적인 헌혈에 의존할 수밖에 없는데요.



미국 헌혈 센터는 이 같은 상황을 우려해 "코로나19 바이러스는 혈액을 통해 전염되지 않는다"고 헌혈에 동참해 줄 것을 호소했습니다.



[Dr. Suchitra Pandey/chief medical officer, Stanford Blood Center : "My main message for is just to say that it is very important during this time that healthy people continue to come out and donate, and that blood centers and blood donations are considered as an essential service and blood centers are safe to donate blood."]



죽어가는 환자를 살릴 수 있는 소중한 헌혈.



꾸준한 헌혈로 혈액이 절실한 환자들을 돕는 사랑의 실천이 필요한 때입니다.

