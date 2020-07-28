'NO MORE WAR BECAUSE OF N. KOREA'S NUCLEAR WEAPONS' News Today 입력 2020.07.28 (15:04) 수정 2020.07.28 (16:51)

댓글 0

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has stressed there will be no more war, as his country's nuclear deterrence will guarantee its national security and future. He made the remarks in a speech marking the 67th anniversary of the end of the Korean War on Monday.



[Pkg]



North Korea's state media reported Tuesday that its leader Kim Jong-un delivered an address at a conference of veterans held in Pyongyang the previous day. Kim said there will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula, as the North's reliable and effective nuclear deterrence will permanently ensure its national security and future. He then emphasized no one can underestimate and threaten the regime now and they will have to pay the price if they do so. The communist state's leader highlightedthe regime overcame various hardships and challenges to become a nuclear power, despite the continued fierce conflict with enemies over the past 70 years since the Korean War. He also stressed the North will never stop efforts to have the world's best national defense capabilities. July 27, 1953 is when an armistice was signed. North Korea observes it as victory day in a war of national liberation. The conference of Korean War veterans was held in Pyongyang on Monday to commemorate this year's anniversary. Kim entered the conference venue with attending veterans and paid respect to them, describing them as a victorious and proud generation. The KCNA reported the event was attended by key party, government and military officials, including the leader's younger sister Kim Yo-jong. Observers believe Pyongyang convened the conference in an effort to solidify internal unity amid the COVID-19 outbreak, chronic economic difficulty and stalled negotiations with the U.S.



'NO MORE WAR BECAUSE OF N. KOREA'S NUCLEAR WEAPONS'

입력 2020.07.28 (15:04) 수정 2020.07.28 (16:51) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has stressed there will be no more war, as his country's nuclear deterrence will guarantee its national security and future. He made the remarks in a speech marking the 67th anniversary of the end of the Korean War on Monday.



[Pkg]



North Korea's state media reported Tuesday that its leader Kim Jong-un delivered an address at a conference of veterans held in Pyongyang the previous day. Kim said there will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula, as the North's reliable and effective nuclear deterrence will permanently ensure its national security and future. He then emphasized no one can underestimate and threaten the regime now and they will have to pay the price if they do so. The communist state's leader highlightedthe regime overcame various hardships and challenges to become a nuclear power, despite the continued fierce conflict with enemies over the past 70 years since the Korean War. He also stressed the North will never stop efforts to have the world's best national defense capabilities. July 27, 1953 is when an armistice was signed. North Korea observes it as victory day in a war of national liberation. The conference of Korean War veterans was held in Pyongyang on Monday to commemorate this year's anniversary. Kim entered the conference venue with attending veterans and paid respect to them, describing them as a victorious and proud generation. The KCNA reported the event was attended by key party, government and military officials, including the leader's younger sister Kim Yo-jong. Observers believe Pyongyang convened the conference in an effort to solidify internal unity amid the COVID-19 outbreak, chronic economic difficulty and stalled negotiations with the U.S.

