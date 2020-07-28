DETAILS ON N. KOREAN DEFECTOR ESCAPING S. KOREA News Today 입력 2020.07.28 (15:05) 수정 2020.07.28 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



We're getting more details about how a North Korean defector escaped South Korea and returned to the North. Investigators have found the man crossed into North Korea through a drain underneath a wire fence on Ganghwado Island in the estuary of the Hangang River. His bag was also found in the area.



[Pkg]



A dual wire fence is installed in the northern part of Ganghwado Island to block access to North Korea, which is just across the river. Underneath the fence there is a drain flowing into the river. About one meter tall the drain can be easily crossed by an adult. There are no fences in the area to block access to it. The military and police believe the North Korean defector escaped the South through this drain.



[Soundbite]KIM JOON-RAK(JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF) : "We have found that the defector escaped through a canal, not a wire fence. We're investigating the matter now."



The man's bag containing a currency exchange receipt and swimming goggles has also been found in the area. The military and police inspected the area after the defector's escape.



[Soundbite] (GANGHWADO RESIDENT(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "It was complicated. The soldiers wouldn't let me approach the site."



There is a Marine Corps guard post nearby. Authorities are investigating how the defector managed to pass through the steel fence installed inside. The direct distance to North Korea is around 3.5 km. If the currents are strong enough, it's easy for a person to swim across the river.



[Soundbite] (GANGHWADO RESIDENT(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "The current is very strong during the high tide. You can easily be carried over there by the current."



The military and police are trying to find out when the defector crossed the drain and what the weather conditions were at the time.

