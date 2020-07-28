JUSTICE MINISTRY COMMITTEE ON PROSECUTION REFORM News Today 입력 2020.07.28 (15:07) 수정 2020.07.28 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



A committee under the Justice Ministry tasked with reforming the prosecution has issued an advisory on reducing the power of the prosecutor general. It urged that the top prosecutor’s right to command investigations should be abolished and shared with the high prosecutors offices. The committee also advised the current practice of appointing the chief prosecutor from only among incumbent prosecutors, should also change.



[Pkg]



The prosecutorial reform committee emphasized, the key point of the latest set of recommendations is introducing checks on the prosecutor general who wields excessive power. It proposed revising the Prosecutors Office Act to abolish the top prosecutor’s right to command investigations and instead, spread that authority among chiefs of the six high prosecutors offices.



[Soundbite] JEONG YEONG-HOON(COMMITTEE SPOKESPERSON) : "Currently the top prosecutor can command the investigation of all 2,200 prosecutors nationwide. This is very unusual in any country where criminal justice procedures are established."



Presently, rank and file investigators proceed with detailed steps of a major probe regarding indictments and arrest warrant requests under the approval of the prosecutor general. The committee advised it would be better if the heads of high prosecutors office command such details in writing. Regarding the issue of the justice minister taking command over an investigation, the committee suggested a written opinion should be requested in advance from a senior prosecutor in that case, and the minister should also be banned from deciding against indictments. As for the appointment of prosecutors, the advisory proposed fixing the current procedure of the justice minister adhering to the top prosecutor's opinion. The committee said the current law should be revised so that views of a personnel affairs panel within the prosecution should be received and the top prosecutor only gives opinion to this panel in written form. Back in January, changes over these very procedures spearheaded by the justice minister stirred controversy. Many believe Prosecutor general Yoon was bypassed in the process at the time. The Ministry is set to appoint several senior level prosecutors this week and it's to be seen how Choo Mi-ae will reflect Yoon Seok-yeol's opinion in the process. The committee urged the prosecution to change the current practice and consider candidates of various backgrounds including judges, lawyers and women when appointing its chief.

