ANNOUNCEMENT OF ESTIMATED VICTIMS OF STERILIZERS News Today 입력 2020.07.28 (15:09) 수정 2020.07.28 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



A committee investigating toxic air humidifier sterilizers says the number of victims is estimated to reach 670,000 people, almost a hundred times more than the government's reported figure. We find out more.



[Pkg]



​It has been nine years since the outbreak of the toxic humidifier disinfectant scandal. The victims continue to suffer to this day.



[Soundbite] CHO SOON-MI(VICTIM OF AIR HUMIDIFIER STERILIZER) : "I take this drug in the evening to sleep well, but I only get a maximum of two hours sleep. I take one more pill at 4 a.m."



Although many victims have already been reported, the Special Investigation Committee on Social Affairs says it's just the tip of the iceberg. A survey conducted on 15,000 people in five thousand households over six months starting last August shows 830 of them used sterilizers to clean their air humidifiers, and more than 300 people experienced health problems. Based on these numbers, the committee estimates that more than six million people nationwide used disinfectants and some 670,000 of them developed health problems.



[Soundbite] HONG MYEONG-KEUN(SPECIAL INVESTIGATION COMMITTEE ON SOCIAL AFFAIRS) : "If the numbers are applied to 38 million people ages 19 to 69, around 670,000 people are estimated to have experienced health problems."



However, the number of victims estimated by the government over the past nine years stands at around 6,800, less than one percent of the committee's estimate.



[Soundbite] CHOI YE-YONG(SPECIAL INVESTIGATION COMMITTEE ON SOCIAL AFFAIRS) : "A massive number of victims have never been reported. They must not be left without help."



The committee believes the most widespread health problem caused by sterilizers was rhinitis, followed by lung disease, skin problems and asthma. The committee is urging the government to find more victims by tracing their health insurance records and purchasing history at supermarket chains. The environment ministry has pledged to continue to look for victims and provide support to them as long as it doesn't violate the Personal Data Protection Act.

