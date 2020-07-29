STATUE INSTALLATION TURNS INTO DIPLOMATIC DISPUTE News Today 입력 2020.07.29 (15:09) 수정 2020.07.29 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Recently a botanical garden in Korea created a statue showing a man kneeling before a girl who represents victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery. Tokyo is bristling at the structure which is titled "A heartfelt apology." The botanical garden clarified the man does not represent anyone specific, but Japan is enraged calling it "unforgivable" as it moves to flare up a diplomatic dispute.



[Pkg]



​Here at a botanical garden in Gangwondo Province a pair of bronze statues show a man kneeling before a girl. The garden operator explained the structure is only designed to urge self-reflection from Japan which has been ignoring the sex slavery issue. It added that the man does not specifically represent Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.



[Soundbite] KIM CHANG-RYEOL(GARDEN DIRECTOR) : "I just hope the person who is able to apologize would do so. I don't wish in any sense for this to become a political or social issue."



However Tokyo has lashed out at the artwork, calling it an "unforgivable act."



[Soundbite] YOSHIHIDE SUGA(JAPAN'S CHIEF CABINET SECRETARY) : "The latest incident can't be allowed under international comity. It will have a critical impact on bilateral ties."



Japan reiterated that the sex slavery issue was resolved through a 2015 bilateral agreement. Japanese politicians also voiced criticism. They expressed regret saying the latest move is an abnormal act that goes against common sense and also reverses efforts aimed at resolving pending issues. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party in particular has demanded the Korean government take responsibility and have the statue be swiftly taken down.



[Soundbite] NAKAYAMA(JAPAN'S LIBERAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "Korea's global credibility will suffer. Isn't the Korean government also responsible for oversight?"



In response, Seoul's foreign ministry said it refrains from commenting on private sector events irrelevant to the government, but did say there needs to be consideration of international comity towards foreign state leaders. The latest controversy may present another obstacle to bilateral relations along with measures that will begin next month to liquidize assets of Japanese firms that engaged in wartime forced labor.

입력 2020.07.29 (15:09) 수정 2020.07.29 (16:46) News Today

