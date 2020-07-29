DEFENSE MINISTER APOLOGIZES FOR ESCAPE OF DEFECTOR News Today 입력 2020.07.29 (15:11) 수정 2020.07.29 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo apologized for the South Korean military's failure to stop a North Korean defector from crossing the border. It was revealed that the South Korean military became aware of the situation only after North Korea announced the re-defector's existence and a surveillance video of the border-crossing was confirmed later.



[Pkg]



​A North Korean defector crossed the border near Ganghwado Island, but South Korea's military was not aware of the incident until the North Korean media reported it. Lawmakers from both sides of the isle blasted the military leadership over the lax vigilance at the National Assembly's National Defense Committee Meeting.



[Soundbite] REP. SUL HOON(DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "Doesn't that mean, just as he crossed the border by pushing up the bars, North Korea could infiltrate our defenses the same way?"



[Soundbite] REP. KANG DAE-SIK(UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "How can anyone be certain that a spy did not infiltrate our country and escape after completing all kinds of missions?"



The Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Ministry of National Defense are still investigating the case. Defense chief Jeong Kyeong-doo admitted vigilance failure and offered his official apology.



[Soundbite] JEONG KYEONG-DOO(MINISTER OF NATIONAL DEFENSE) : "I have no excuse for this incident. As the defense minister, it's my responsibility and I will make up for all shortcomings."



The nation's military believes the defector, identified only by his surname Kim, swam from Ganghwado Island through the heavily guarded border to the North Korean side. There was a drain with double steel bars underneath barbed wire fences. The military explained Kim was small enough to be able to squeeze through, after spreading the bars. South Korea belatedly found out that Kim was captured on CCTV. Images recorded on surveillance camera on the fence and the thermal observation device at a guard post on July 18th and the 19th are being analyzed. The Ministry plans to conclude the investigation by the end of this week and optimize the surveillance operation system to suit the surroundings and conditions of the region.

DEFENSE MINISTER APOLOGIZES FOR ESCAPE OF DEFECTOR

입력 2020.07.29 (15:11) 수정 2020.07.29 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo apologized for the South Korean military's failure to stop a North Korean defector from crossing the border. It was revealed that the South Korean military became aware of the situation only after North Korea announced the re-defector's existence and a surveillance video of the border-crossing was confirmed later.



[Pkg]



​A North Korean defector crossed the border near Ganghwado Island, but South Korea's military was not aware of the incident until the North Korean media reported it. Lawmakers from both sides of the isle blasted the military leadership over the lax vigilance at the National Assembly's National Defense Committee Meeting.



[Soundbite] REP. SUL HOON(DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "Doesn't that mean, just as he crossed the border by pushing up the bars, North Korea could infiltrate our defenses the same way?"



[Soundbite] REP. KANG DAE-SIK(UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "How can anyone be certain that a spy did not infiltrate our country and escape after completing all kinds of missions?"



The Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Ministry of National Defense are still investigating the case. Defense chief Jeong Kyeong-doo admitted vigilance failure and offered his official apology.



[Soundbite] JEONG KYEONG-DOO(MINISTER OF NATIONAL DEFENSE) : "I have no excuse for this incident. As the defense minister, it's my responsibility and I will make up for all shortcomings."



The nation's military believes the defector, identified only by his surname Kim, swam from Ganghwado Island through the heavily guarded border to the North Korean side. There was a drain with double steel bars underneath barbed wire fences. The military explained Kim was small enough to be able to squeeze through, after spreading the bars. South Korea belatedly found out that Kim was captured on CCTV. Images recorded on surveillance camera on the fence and the thermal observation device at a guard post on July 18th and the 19th are being analyzed. The Ministry plans to conclude the investigation by the end of this week and optimize the surveillance operation system to suit the surroundings and conditions of the region.