DEFENSE MINISTER APOLOGIZES FOR ESCAPE OF DEFECTOR

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
사전에 스크랩 내역을 신청하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에서 확인 가능합니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo apologized for the South Korean military's failure to stop a North Korean defector from crossing the border. It was revealed that the South Korean military became aware of the situation only after North Korea announced the re-defector's existence and a surveillance video of the border-crossing was confirmed later.
[Pkg]
A North Korean defector crossed the border near Ganghwado Island, but South Korea's military was not aware of the incident until the North Korean media reported it. Lawmakers from both sides of the isle blasted the military leadership over the lax vigilance at the National Assembly's National Defense Committee Meeting.
[Soundbite] REP. SUL HOON(DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "Doesn't that mean, just as he crossed the border by pushing up the bars, North Korea could infiltrate our defenses the same way?"
[Soundbite] REP. KANG DAE-SIK(UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "How can anyone be certain that a spy did not infiltrate our country and escape after completing all kinds of missions?"
The Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Ministry of National Defense are still investigating the case. Defense chief Jeong Kyeong-doo admitted vigilance failure and offered his official apology.
[Soundbite] JEONG KYEONG-DOO(MINISTER OF NATIONAL DEFENSE) : "I have no excuse for this incident. As the defense minister, it's my responsibility and I will make up for all shortcomings."
The nation's military believes the defector, identified only by his surname Kim, swam from Ganghwado Island through the heavily guarded border to the North Korean side. There was a drain with double steel bars underneath barbed wire fences. The military explained Kim was small enough to be able to squeeze through, after spreading the bars. South Korea belatedly found out that Kim was captured on CCTV. Images recorded on surveillance camera on the fence and the thermal observation device at a guard post on July 18th and the 19th are being analyzed. The Ministry plans to conclude the investigation by the end of this week and optimize the surveillance operation system to suit the surroundings and conditions of the region.
Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo apologized for the South Korean military's failure to stop a North Korean defector from crossing the border. It was revealed that the South Korean military became aware of the situation only after North Korea announced the re-defector's existence and a surveillance video of the border-crossing was confirmed later.
[Pkg]
A North Korean defector crossed the border near Ganghwado Island, but South Korea's military was not aware of the incident until the North Korean media reported it. Lawmakers from both sides of the isle blasted the military leadership over the lax vigilance at the National Assembly's National Defense Committee Meeting.
[Soundbite] REP. SUL HOON(DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "Doesn't that mean, just as he crossed the border by pushing up the bars, North Korea could infiltrate our defenses the same way?"
[Soundbite] REP. KANG DAE-SIK(UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "How can anyone be certain that a spy did not infiltrate our country and escape after completing all kinds of missions?"
The Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Ministry of National Defense are still investigating the case. Defense chief Jeong Kyeong-doo admitted vigilance failure and offered his official apology.
[Soundbite] JEONG KYEONG-DOO(MINISTER OF NATIONAL DEFENSE) : "I have no excuse for this incident. As the defense minister, it's my responsibility and I will make up for all shortcomings."
The nation's military believes the defector, identified only by his surname Kim, swam from Ganghwado Island through the heavily guarded border to the North Korean side. There was a drain with double steel bars underneath barbed wire fences. The military explained Kim was small enough to be able to squeeze through, after spreading the bars. South Korea belatedly found out that Kim was captured on CCTV. Images recorded on surveillance camera on the fence and the thermal observation device at a guard post on July 18th and the 19th are being analyzed. The Ministry plans to conclude the investigation by the end of this week and optimize the surveillance operation system to suit the surroundings and conditions of the region.
- DEFENSE MINISTER APOLOGIZES FOR ESCAPE OF DEFECTOR
-
- 입력 2020.07.29 (15:11)
- 수정 2020.07.29 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo apologized for the South Korean military's failure to stop a North Korean defector from crossing the border. It was revealed that the South Korean military became aware of the situation only after North Korea announced the re-defector's existence and a surveillance video of the border-crossing was confirmed later.
[Pkg]
A North Korean defector crossed the border near Ganghwado Island, but South Korea's military was not aware of the incident until the North Korean media reported it. Lawmakers from both sides of the isle blasted the military leadership over the lax vigilance at the National Assembly's National Defense Committee Meeting.
[Soundbite] REP. SUL HOON(DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "Doesn't that mean, just as he crossed the border by pushing up the bars, North Korea could infiltrate our defenses the same way?"
[Soundbite] REP. KANG DAE-SIK(UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "How can anyone be certain that a spy did not infiltrate our country and escape after completing all kinds of missions?"
The Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Ministry of National Defense are still investigating the case. Defense chief Jeong Kyeong-doo admitted vigilance failure and offered his official apology.
[Soundbite] JEONG KYEONG-DOO(MINISTER OF NATIONAL DEFENSE) : "I have no excuse for this incident. As the defense minister, it's my responsibility and I will make up for all shortcomings."
The nation's military believes the defector, identified only by his surname Kim, swam from Ganghwado Island through the heavily guarded border to the North Korean side. There was a drain with double steel bars underneath barbed wire fences. The military explained Kim was small enough to be able to squeeze through, after spreading the bars. South Korea belatedly found out that Kim was captured on CCTV. Images recorded on surveillance camera on the fence and the thermal observation device at a guard post on July 18th and the 19th are being analyzed. The Ministry plans to conclude the investigation by the end of this week and optimize the surveillance operation system to suit the surroundings and conditions of the region.
Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo apologized for the South Korean military's failure to stop a North Korean defector from crossing the border. It was revealed that the South Korean military became aware of the situation only after North Korea announced the re-defector's existence and a surveillance video of the border-crossing was confirmed later.
[Pkg]
A North Korean defector crossed the border near Ganghwado Island, but South Korea's military was not aware of the incident until the North Korean media reported it. Lawmakers from both sides of the isle blasted the military leadership over the lax vigilance at the National Assembly's National Defense Committee Meeting.
[Soundbite] REP. SUL HOON(DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "Doesn't that mean, just as he crossed the border by pushing up the bars, North Korea could infiltrate our defenses the same way?"
[Soundbite] REP. KANG DAE-SIK(UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "How can anyone be certain that a spy did not infiltrate our country and escape after completing all kinds of missions?"
The Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Ministry of National Defense are still investigating the case. Defense chief Jeong Kyeong-doo admitted vigilance failure and offered his official apology.
[Soundbite] JEONG KYEONG-DOO(MINISTER OF NATIONAL DEFENSE) : "I have no excuse for this incident. As the defense minister, it's my responsibility and I will make up for all shortcomings."
The nation's military believes the defector, identified only by his surname Kim, swam from Ganghwado Island through the heavily guarded border to the North Korean side. There was a drain with double steel bars underneath barbed wire fences. The military explained Kim was small enough to be able to squeeze through, after spreading the bars. South Korea belatedly found out that Kim was captured on CCTV. Images recorded on surveillance camera on the fence and the thermal observation device at a guard post on July 18th and the 19th are being analyzed. The Ministry plans to conclude the investigation by the end of this week and optimize the surveillance operation system to suit the surroundings and conditions of the region.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다