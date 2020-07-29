S. KOREA'S USE OF SOLID FUEL IN SPACE VEHICLES

기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

After decades of restrictions, South Korea can now use solid fuel, a core technology in the development of missiles and rockets. The revised missile guidelines comes after months of negotiations between Seoul and Washington.

[Pkg]

South Korea and the United States have agreed to revise their missile guidelines for the fourth time.

[Soundbite] KIM HYUN-JONG(DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER(JULY 28)) : "Starting today, we will adopt new missile guidelines that completely lift the ban on the use of solid-fuel space rockets."

All businesses and research institutes in Korea will now be allowed to develop space-launch rockets using various types of fuel including solid and hybrid fuel in addition to the existing liquid fuel. South Korea and the U.S. have modified their missile guidelines three times between 2001 and 2017 since their enactment in 1979. Under the revisions, the range of military ballistic missiles was expanded to 800 km and the limit on the weight of warheads was lifted altogether. However, the use of solid fuel had been banned all along. As a result, Korean rockets could only use one-50th of the energy needed to be launched into space. This is also why the nation has relied on imported projectiles so far. Last year President Moon Jae-in instructed the National Security Office to negotiate the revision of the missile guidelines with Washington. After nine months of talks, the two nations finally reached an agreement.

[Soundbite] "President Moon instructed the National Security Office to negotiate the matter with the White House National Security Council last October."

Cheong Wa Dae says although the newly revised missile guidelines do not mention missile range limit, the government can negotiate the matter with the U.S. if needed.
