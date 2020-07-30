기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

CHANGED GUIDELINES IN COVID-19 MEASURES
입력 2020.07.30 (15:16) 수정 2020.07.30 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
CHANGED GUIDELINES IN COVID-19 MEASURES
동영상영역 끝
MORE CREW MEMBERS OF RUSSIAN SHIP TEST POSITIVE 다음기사 MORE CREW MEMBERS OF RUSSIAN SHIP TEST POSITIVE
[Anchor Lead]

Korean businessmen who travel to China, Vietnam, and Cambodia on business for two weeks or less will be exempted from the two-week self-isolation rule when they return to Korea. Also, foreign workers who cannot leave Korea even after their periods of stay have expired may be able to work temporarily.

[Pkg]

​Forty-eight new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in just one day. Imported cases went up. 34, mainly from a Russian ship anchored at Busan Port. At 14, locally transmitted cases declined. Yesterday, the police managed to find all three Vietnamese nationals who disappeared during self-isolation. They claimed to have escaped after feeling frustrated at the confinement and wanted to make money by working odd jobs at construction sites. This incident prompted the Korean government to strengthen police patrol of the isolation facilities for foreigners and increase CCTV installations to prevent quarantine escapes. There are also plans to deal with unauthorized escapees with zero tolerance. Meanwhile, Korean businessmen who travel to China, Vietnam, or Cambodia for two weeks or less will be exempted from the self-quarantine rule when they return to Korea. Given the current economic condition, the government has taken this special measure for countries with low infection risks. As there are migrant workers with expired periods of stay who cannot leave Korea due to limited available flights, the government will review ways to allow them to work seasonal jobs on a temporary basis. The plan allows them to work by changing their status of temporary stay for three months.

[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "If foreign workers with extended periods of stay get seasonal jobs, they can help ease labor shortage in rural communities."

Some 70 additional Korean workers will return home from Iraq tomorrow. Twenty-nine Seoul municipal sports facilities, which had been closed since May, will reopen in phases, provided that disease control regulations are strictly observed.
  • CHANGED GUIDELINES IN COVID-19 MEASURES
    • 입력 2020.07.30 (15:16)
    • 수정 2020.07.30 (16:46)
    News Today
CHANGED GUIDELINES IN COVID-19 MEASURES
[Anchor Lead]

Korean businessmen who travel to China, Vietnam, and Cambodia on business for two weeks or less will be exempted from the two-week self-isolation rule when they return to Korea. Also, foreign workers who cannot leave Korea even after their periods of stay have expired may be able to work temporarily.

[Pkg]

​Forty-eight new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in just one day. Imported cases went up. 34, mainly from a Russian ship anchored at Busan Port. At 14, locally transmitted cases declined. Yesterday, the police managed to find all three Vietnamese nationals who disappeared during self-isolation. They claimed to have escaped after feeling frustrated at the confinement and wanted to make money by working odd jobs at construction sites. This incident prompted the Korean government to strengthen police patrol of the isolation facilities for foreigners and increase CCTV installations to prevent quarantine escapes. There are also plans to deal with unauthorized escapees with zero tolerance. Meanwhile, Korean businessmen who travel to China, Vietnam, or Cambodia for two weeks or less will be exempted from the self-quarantine rule when they return to Korea. Given the current economic condition, the government has taken this special measure for countries with low infection risks. As there are migrant workers with expired periods of stay who cannot leave Korea due to limited available flights, the government will review ways to allow them to work seasonal jobs on a temporary basis. The plan allows them to work by changing their status of temporary stay for three months.

[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "If foreign workers with extended periods of stay get seasonal jobs, they can help ease labor shortage in rural communities."

Some 70 additional Korean workers will return home from Iraq tomorrow. Twenty-nine Seoul municipal sports facilities, which had been closed since May, will reopen in phases, provided that disease control regulations are strictly observed.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.

    알려드립니다
    KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
    사전에 스크랩 내역을 신청하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에서 확인 가능합니다.
    그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.