MORE CREW MEMBERS OF RUSSIAN SHIP TEST POSITIVE

[Anchor Lead]



More crew members of the Russian ship docked in Busan Port have tested positive for COVID-19, and one more local worker from a ship repair company also became infected.



[Pkg]



This 7,700-ton Russian ship arrived in Busan Port on July 8. Of the 94 crew members, 32 tested positive for COVID-19 on July 24. On Wednesday 12 more were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The twelve tested negative at first, but their results came back positive after a second round of testing. In just one month, a total of 90 crew members of Russian vessels in Busan Port have tested positive. Quarantine and health authorities have decided to test the remaining crew members as well early next month. Also, one more local worker from a ship repair company has been confirmed to have the coronavirus. The number of secondary infections stemming from the Russian ships reaches 11 so far -- nine workers of ship repair firms and two family members.



[Soundbite] AHN BYUNG-SEON(BUSAN METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT) : "We have decided to extend the testing period through July 31 as quarantine authorities could have missed those who need to be tested."



The situation could become worse from now on. In the second half of the year, some 1,580 reefer vessels and 570 service vessels are to arrive in Busan Port, raising the risk of infections for local port workers. The government has strengthened quarantine measures for ports.



[Soundbite] SOHN YOUNG-RAE(CENTRAL DISASTERS MANAGEMENT HEADQUARTERS) : "From August 3 crew members of ships departing from the existing six countries subject to intensified quarantine inspections and Russia will be required to present negative-PCR test results obtained within 48 hours prior to departure."



Busan Port is struggling to contain the virus as cluster infections among the Russian crew have resulted in community spread, causing anxiety in local residents.

