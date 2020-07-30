CONTROVERSY OVER SHUT DOWN OF NUCLEAR REACTOR News Today 입력 2020.07.30 (15:20) 수정 2020.07.30 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Disputes are escalating over the government's push to permanently shut down the Wolseong-1 nuclear reactor earlier than scheduled. Here is a round-up of the controversy that has become a political hot potato over the past three years.



[Pkg]



​President Moon Jae-in promised to shut down the Wolseong-1 nuclear reactor early as part of a plan to exit nuclear-centered energy policy. The Wolseong-1 was originally set to operate until 2022.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN(JUNE 19 2017) : "The government will shut down the Wolseong-1 reactor as soon as possible in consideration of the power supply situation."



In 2018, the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Corporation announced it will be more economical to stop the nuclear reactor earlier than scheduled.



[Soundbite] JEONG JAE-HUN(KHNP PRESIDENT(ANNOUNCING EARLY SHUTDOWN)) : "Based on strengthened safety standards, it is not economically desirable to continue operating the reactor."



The decision sparked heated controversy. The bone of contention was a report on the reactor's economic feasibility, one of the grounds for the KHNP to reach the decision. The opposition camp and the pro-nuclear energy bloc claimed the KHNP manipulated data to undervalue the economic benefits of Wolseong-1. The government and the KHNP claims that altered variables changed calculation results and that simple comparisons would not add up. With the controversy escalating, the National Assembly asked the Board of Audit and Inspection to conduct a probe. However, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission finalized the shutdown of the Wolseong-1 reactor even before the BAI presented its audit results. This move was met with strong backlash from the pro-nuclear energy bloc. It even led to controversy surrounding the chairman of the audit agency. A conflict is mounting between the two sides, as the pro-nuclear energy camp is calling on the commission to stop neutralizing the BAI's audit, while those supporting the nuclear exit is demanding the dimissal of the BAI head, accusing him of making a biased judgment. The government stressed the commission's decision is based on a comprehensive review.



[Soundbite] SUNG YUN-MO(MINISTER OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND ENERGY(PARLIAMENTARY INTERPELLATION, JUL. 23)) : "The decision is based on a comprehensive review of all state and social costs, from safety to environmental impacs, as well as accounting-based economic factors."



The BAI's final audit result is expected come out early next month, signaling another round of dispute.

