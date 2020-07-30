HARVESTING OF AN EARLY MATURING RICE VARIETY News Today 입력 2020.07.30 (15:23) 수정 2020.07.30 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In Chungcheongnam-do Province a double cropping rice variety was harvested and planted concurrently. A new, stronger rice variety was also unveiled, marking the beginning of a double-cropping rice era in the nation.



[Pkg]



​​As soon as it stops raining, rice harvesting begins. While some workers are harvesting, others are planting new rice. This is an early maturing rice variety. Planted on April 27, it was harvested in just 93 days. Rice that is being planted now will be ready to harvest in late October. Developed in 2018 by the Chungcheongnam-do Agricultural Research and Extension Services, this variety needs only 70 to 90 days to grow, the shortest period among domestic rice varieties. The first double-cropping variety was cultivated successfully last year. This year, prior to its supply to private farms, it is being grown the same way it will be cultivated by farmers.



[Soundbite] YOON YEO-TAE(CHUNGCHEONGNAM-DO AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH & EXTENSION SERVICES) : "You can see a combiner harvesting rice and a transplanter planting it. This demonstrates the first double-cropping rice cultivation in Korea."



A new rice variety that grows about four days faster has also been unveiled. Like many Southeast Asian countries, Korea is also increasing the cultivation of double-cropping rice.



[Soundbite] YANG SEUNG-JO(GOVERNOR OF CHUNGCHEONGNAM-DO PROV.) : "This rice variety can play a pivotal role in promoting national unification by helping relieve food shortages in North Korea and secure enough food for the nation when food shortages occur."



The government of Chungcheongnam-do Province plans to supply the early-maturing rice variety to farmers from 2022.

HARVESTING OF AN EARLY MATURING RICE VARIETY

입력 2020.07.30 (15:23) 수정 2020.07.30 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In Chungcheongnam-do Province a double cropping rice variety was harvested and planted concurrently. A new, stronger rice variety was also unveiled, marking the beginning of a double-cropping rice era in the nation.



[Pkg]



​​As soon as it stops raining, rice harvesting begins. While some workers are harvesting, others are planting new rice. This is an early maturing rice variety. Planted on April 27, it was harvested in just 93 days. Rice that is being planted now will be ready to harvest in late October. Developed in 2018 by the Chungcheongnam-do Agricultural Research and Extension Services, this variety needs only 70 to 90 days to grow, the shortest period among domestic rice varieties. The first double-cropping variety was cultivated successfully last year. This year, prior to its supply to private farms, it is being grown the same way it will be cultivated by farmers.



[Soundbite] YOON YEO-TAE(CHUNGCHEONGNAM-DO AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH & EXTENSION SERVICES) : "You can see a combiner harvesting rice and a transplanter planting it. This demonstrates the first double-cropping rice cultivation in Korea."



A new rice variety that grows about four days faster has also been unveiled. Like many Southeast Asian countries, Korea is also increasing the cultivation of double-cropping rice.



[Soundbite] YANG SEUNG-JO(GOVERNOR OF CHUNGCHEONGNAM-DO PROV.) : "This rice variety can play a pivotal role in promoting national unification by helping relieve food shortages in North Korea and secure enough food for the nation when food shortages occur."



The government of Chungcheongnam-do Province plans to supply the early-maturing rice variety to farmers from 2022.