[기획대담] 홍콩보안법 시행 한 달…지금 홍콩에서는?-조슈아 웡 인터뷰 뉴스라인 입력 2020.07.30 (23:56) 수정 2020.07.31 (01:11)

[기자]



중국 전인대에서 '홍콩 국가보안법'이 통과된 지 한 달이 됐습니다.



그 동안 반중시위는 줄어들었고, 민주파 단체들은 해산했으며, 이민이나 유학을 떠나는 홍콩인도 늘고 있는데요.



이런 가운데 9월 초로 예정된 입법회 선거가 민주파 진영이 회생할 수 있는 분수령이 될 거란 전망이 우세했습니다.



그런데 바로 오늘 민주파 인사 12명의 출마 자격이 박탈 당했다는 소식이 전해졌는데요.



이 가운데는 2014년 열일곱살 학생으로 대규모 민주화 시위인 '우산혁명'을 이끌었던 '조슈아 웡'도 포함돼 있습니다.



뉴스라인은 이 발표가 있기 직전, 조슈아 웡을 화상으로 인터뷰했는데요.



보안법 통과 이후 수 차례 연기된 끝에 어렵게 성사된 인터뷰였습니다.



함께 보시죠.



we've been in talks about conducting this interview since June. Can you tell us what has occurred in the meantime?



[답변]



With the crackdown from Beijing, what we experience is that in the previous few months, the national security law has been implemented already and I've faced the possibility to be extradited tho China, facing the prosecution in Beijing and face a life sentencing or sent to black jail, and those are tremendous threats that I never imagined.



[기자]



How is your personal safety?



[답변]



well, my personal safety, is under risk. I'm not sure when I will be physically kidnapped from Hong Kong to mainland China because that's what was experienced by a pro-democracy book publisher during a previous day in Hong Kong. Every week, I need to report to the police station thrice. I need to have a meeting with my lawyer because I am preparing for the prosecution and trial schedule on Saturdays. Apart from going to the court and police station, what else might be part of my daily life is being stalked and traced by motorcycles or a non-private car at the same time are also the things I never imagined before the national security law was passed. As the one who has been arrested eight times and jailed for three times, the situation in Hong Kong is still worse and worse than what I experienced when I was still in high school. But I hope one day that Hong Kong will be Hong Kong again. And that's why even with such chilling effect, I think about how young activists could make difference and make change and to impress more people around the world is really important.



[기자]



regarding the election, is there any chance that the legislative council election will be delayed beyond September?



[답변]



Beijing just has the plan to cancel the whole election and just appoint a lawmaker without people's mandates and that’s a strategy Beijing is trying to figure out in the recent days. it's not only about the election being delayed. It's about the election might be canceled directly. So in a previous day, we still have around half of the seats owned by pro democratic camp to represent our voice for freedom and democracy. But once Beijing uses the excuse of the outbreak of coronavirus, the COVID-19, they might just cancel the election and just appoint all Beijing loyalists to be the lawmaker. And they will just be the rubber stamp inside the council instead of upholding and defending core values. it's still not being widely reported by international media. And that's also a reason I hope to make people aware that separation of power has almost ended Hong Kong already.



[기자]



So what are your plans then?



[답변]



we will continue our protest on the street, our campaign in different districts. And will still let our voice be heard in Hong Kong locally and also in the global community.



[기자]

Can I also ask you what questions usually are in the government election question?



[답변]



In the government election questionnaire, it asks a lot of questions of whether we uphold the Hong Kong constitution, whether we recognize the importance of recognizing the legitimacy of Beijing authorities. Of course, right now, Hong Kong is under the hardline rule of Beijing, and Hong Kong right now, of course is not a country. It’s Hong Kong SAR (Hong Kong special administrative region). I think blaming activists or politicians in Hong Kong who fight for freedom violates the constitution of Hong Kong. Now it's Beijing who broke the promise in the Sino-British Joint Declaration. And I also thought to let more people in South Korea, or in a different country, to realize that if they could throw off the promise of the international treaty in Sino-British Joint Declaration, they could also just use the same tactics to drop all of the promises in other international treaty, sign with other countries, including South Korea. And with how they are eroding the uniqueness of Hong Kong by exporting the authoritarian propaganda, today, it’s Hong Kong. The next is Taiwan, later on it's the rest of the Asia. So it's not only about the matter of Hong Kong. It's also the matter of Asia and the world. We are urging the world to enhance a high degree of autonomy of Hong Kong that was promised in the Sino British John decoration, and it also is important for the world to reassess different countries’ foreign policy to China and Hong Kong.



[기자]



Why is the support of the international community important?



[답변]



Last year, when Beijing planned to introduce the controversial extradition bill, 2 million out of seven million Hong Kongers took to the street. We also had more than 30 countries around the world issue a joint statement and also a representative from the United Nations to oppose this bill being passed in Hong Kong. And to be target oriented, the bill is finally being withdrawn by the Beijing government. So it's important to let our voice be heard around the world.



[기자]



If somebody asks you, what is your long term or final goal.



[답변]



As someone who was born in, lives in, and loves Hong Kong A lot, I hope here is the city that allows us to determine our own destiny, instead of the new generation of Hong Kong people. Their future is being dominated by those pro-Beijing upper-class elites. And we hope to let Hong Kong people have a brighter future. And that's the reason for me to fight for freedom and democracy. And I wish one day, we could elect our government just like people in South Korea could elect the president.



[기자]



Anything to add?



[답변]



Apart from only focusing on some of the political moves of politicians or activists just like me, I think more and more low profile activists who were still in school and still below the age of 18, their sacrifice and their commitment should be more admired by people around the world. if Beijing interested disqualify me or cancel the election, which means Beijing is afraid to lose in an election.



[기자]



thank you so much, Joshua. Stay safe and I hope that we can reconnect with you in the near future.



[답변]



Okay. Okay. Thank you. Bye bye.

