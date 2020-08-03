TORRENTIAL RAIN CAUSES DAMAGES News Today 입력 2020.08.03 (15:23) 수정 2020.08.03 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Yesterday's torrential rain has caused massive damages in the southern areas of Gyeonggi-do Province. A reservoir embankment burst in Icheon, and Yeoju residents were evacuated as a flood warning was issued for the nearby Cheongmicheon River.



[Pkg]



This reservoir, twice the size of a football field, stands empty when it should have been filled with water. Only a rivulet of water flows at the bottom of the reservoir. It was around 7:30 yesterday morning when a part of the reservoir embankment burst. It was where the floodgate was. The massive amount of water from the reservoir engulfed a village below. Terror struck at that moment.



[Soundbite] YANG SEONG-SAM(RESIDENT OF A VILLAGE BELOW) : "Moments later they said the reservoir burst. When I came outside, I saw the water coming down like a wall of a mountain."



The force of the water was strong enough to knock down a streetlight and swept away a container warehouse. Several places were flooded. Roughly 10 homes near the river were flooded and farmlands and orchards suffered damage.



[Soundbite] (VILLAGER NEAR THE RESERVOIR) : "The water swept everything away. I've never seen anything like it. I was so shocked that I had to sit down for a while. The house was completely flooded."



But there was no casualties as the residents evacuated quickly. Some 70 evacuated residents are staying at a temporary shelter nearby. In the city of Yeoju near Icheon, about 30 residents evacuated as a flood warning was issued for the Cheongmicheon River yesterday morning.



[Soundbite] SHIN HYEON-GWAN(YEOJU RESIDENT) : "The water swelled in a flash. I fled with nothing."



It is forecast that between 100 and 200 more millimeters of rain is expected in Gyeonggi-do Province today, prompting the provincial government to raise the disaster countermeasures operation system to the highest level.

TORRENTIAL RAIN CAUSES DAMAGES

입력 2020.08.03 (15:23) 수정 2020.08.03 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Yesterday's torrential rain has caused massive damages in the southern areas of Gyeonggi-do Province. A reservoir embankment burst in Icheon, and Yeoju residents were evacuated as a flood warning was issued for the nearby Cheongmicheon River.



[Pkg]



This reservoir, twice the size of a football field, stands empty when it should have been filled with water. Only a rivulet of water flows at the bottom of the reservoir. It was around 7:30 yesterday morning when a part of the reservoir embankment burst. It was where the floodgate was. The massive amount of water from the reservoir engulfed a village below. Terror struck at that moment.



[Soundbite] YANG SEONG-SAM(RESIDENT OF A VILLAGE BELOW) : "Moments later they said the reservoir burst. When I came outside, I saw the water coming down like a wall of a mountain."



The force of the water was strong enough to knock down a streetlight and swept away a container warehouse. Several places were flooded. Roughly 10 homes near the river were flooded and farmlands and orchards suffered damage.



[Soundbite] (VILLAGER NEAR THE RESERVOIR) : "The water swept everything away. I've never seen anything like it. I was so shocked that I had to sit down for a while. The house was completely flooded."



But there was no casualties as the residents evacuated quickly. Some 70 evacuated residents are staying at a temporary shelter nearby. In the city of Yeoju near Icheon, about 30 residents evacuated as a flood warning was issued for the Cheongmicheon River yesterday morning.



[Soundbite] SHIN HYEON-GWAN(YEOJU RESIDENT) : "The water swelled in a flash. I fled with nothing."



It is forecast that between 100 and 200 more millimeters of rain is expected in Gyeonggi-do Province today, prompting the provincial government to raise the disaster countermeasures operation system to the highest level.