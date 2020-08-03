NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.08.03 (15:25) 수정 2020.08.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With heavy monsoon downpours battering the nation for days, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has asked the people to avoid going out or working outside if unnecessary. He also instructed local governments to ban public access to flood-prone areas and evacuate residents from high-risk regions when a heavy rain alert is issued.

As the water level in Chungju Dam has surged amid torrential rain in north Chungcheongbuk-do Province, the Korea Water Resources Corporation opened the dam's six floodgates at noon Monday. Taken for the first time in two years, the move is to discharge 3,000 tons of water per second to prevent potential floods. As of 4 p.m. yesterday, the water level rose to over 139 meters, surpassing the limit of 138 meters.

