CLUSTER INFECTION OUTBREAK IN SEOUL News Today 입력 2020.08.03 (15:26)

[Anchor Lead]



With sporadic cluster infections continuing in the Seoul metropolitan area, a new outbreak has occurred in Seoul recently. Quarantine authorities warn that the upcoming vacation season could bring about a new surge of cases and urge the public to follow precautions.



[Pkg]



​A coffee shop in Gangnam-gu District, Seoul... Two people who held a meeting at the facility with a person confirmed to have COVID-19 on July 27 have tested positive. One more person, their contact, was also found to have been infected with the virus. The initial spreader also visited a restaurant in Seocho-gu District, infecting one restaurant customer, one worker and their three contacts. Nine people have tested positive in this cluster. Authorities are investigating the source of the infections. Two cases related to a nursing home in Gangseo-gu District and one more at an investment firm in Jongno-gu District have also been confirmed. Cases outside of the Seoul metropolitan area are clearly going down lately. However, cluster infections are still rampant in the capital and the neighboring areas. Quarantine authorities warn the upcoming vacation season could adversely affect the battle against the pandemic. They also introduced precautions taken by six beaches in Chungcheongnam-do Province as an example of proper quarantine measures. These beaches require visitors to undergo temperature checks and wear wristbands. No eating and drinking after 7 p.m.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "We urge the public once again to avoid confined and crowded places during the vacation season, wear masks and maintain a social distance as much as possible."



Meanwhile, regarding the Korea Medical Association's plan to hold a strike on August 14 to protest an increase in medical college students, the government pledged to continue negotiations on the matter while fully taking into account the sector's opinions.

