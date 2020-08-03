KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
사전에 스크랩 내역을 신청하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에서 확인 가능합니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo says the daily average of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases hovered around ten in a stable pattern over the past week. In order to prevent another wave of the disease, the minister reiterated the need for the nation to block imported cases and maintain strict quarantine measures during the summer vacation.
Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo says the daily average of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases hovered around ten in a stable pattern over the past week. In order to prevent another wave of the disease, the minister reiterated the need for the nation to block imported cases and maintain strict quarantine measures during the summer vacation.
- GOVT SAYS DAILY COVID-19 INFECTIONS ARE STABLE
-
- 입력 2020.08.03 (15:28)
- 수정 2020.08.03 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]
Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo says the daily average of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases hovered around ten in a stable pattern over the past week. In order to prevent another wave of the disease, the minister reiterated the need for the nation to block imported cases and maintain strict quarantine measures during the summer vacation.
Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo says the daily average of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases hovered around ten in a stable pattern over the past week. In order to prevent another wave of the disease, the minister reiterated the need for the nation to block imported cases and maintain strict quarantine measures during the summer vacation.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다