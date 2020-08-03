GOVT SAYS DAILY COVID-19 INFECTIONS ARE STABLE News Today 입력 2020.08.03 (15:28) 수정 2020.08.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo says the daily average of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases hovered around ten in a stable pattern over the past week. In order to prevent another wave of the disease, the minister reiterated the need for the nation to block imported cases and maintain strict quarantine measures during the summer vacation.

