PARTIAL ALLOWANCE OF FOOTBALL GAME SPECTATORS
입력 2020.08.03 (15:31) 수정 2020.08.03 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Korea's professional football league is allowing fans to enter stadiums. Although only 10% of the stadium capacity is allowed in, football fans craving for action went out despite the heavy rain to cheer their teams.

[Pkg]

​Football fans maintain distance as they stand in line to enter the stadium. The masked fans have their temperatures checked and undergo a smartphone certification process before they enter the stadium. They have been waiting for this moment since the season's opening and are eagerly awaiting kick off.

[Soundbite] KIM JU-HEON(SEONGNAM FC FAN) : "I came to the stadium for the first time in 4 months after watching the matches on my smartphone everyday. I'm so excited now that I'm finally here."

Fans cheered with enough seats between them. There was no group cheering as a part of disease control measures, but they gave a big round of applause whenever they saw good play. Spectacular goals were made one after another. Song Min-kyu of Pohang Steelers scored the first goal of the game against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC. But Jeonbuk's Son Jun-ho made good on a cross from former English Premier Leaguer Modou Barrow to tie the game. The crowning moment came when last season's MVP Kim Bo-kyung made his first goal of the season for Jeonbuk. He connected a one-touch pass from Gustavo to an amazing goal to give Jeonbuk an upset win. Meanwhile, FC Seoul finally ended its losing streak, thanks to Yun Ju-tae's fine performance. The club's manager Choi Yong-soo had recently resigned. Yun scored 26 minutes into the first half, followed by a break down the wing and a powerful right-footed clincher in the second half.
