[Anchor Lead]
Korea's professional football league is allowing fans to enter stadiums. Although only 10% of the stadium capacity is allowed in, football fans craving for action went out despite the heavy rain to cheer their teams.
Football fans maintain distance as they stand in line to enter the stadium. The masked fans have their temperatures checked and undergo a smartphone certification process before they enter the stadium. They have been waiting for this moment since the season's opening and are eagerly awaiting kick off.
[Soundbite] KIM JU-HEON(SEONGNAM FC FAN) : "I came to the stadium for the first time in 4 months after watching the matches on my smartphone everyday. I'm so excited now that I'm finally here."
Fans cheered with enough seats between them. There was no group cheering as a part of disease control measures, but they gave a big round of applause whenever they saw good play. Spectacular goals were made one after another. Song Min-kyu of Pohang Steelers scored the first goal of the game against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC. But Jeonbuk's Son Jun-ho made good on a cross from former English Premier Leaguer Modou Barrow to tie the game. The crowning moment came when last season's MVP Kim Bo-kyung made his first goal of the season for Jeonbuk. He connected a one-touch pass from Gustavo to an amazing goal to give Jeonbuk an upset win. Meanwhile, FC Seoul finally ended its losing streak, thanks to Yun Ju-tae's fine performance. The club's manager Choi Yong-soo had recently resigned. Yun scored 26 minutes into the first half, followed by a break down the wing and a powerful right-footed clincher in the second half.
[Pkg]
- PARTIAL ALLOWANCE OF FOOTBALL GAME SPECTATORS
- 입력 2020.08.03 (15:31)
- 수정 2020.08.03 (16:46)
