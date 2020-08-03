기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

LETTERS BY PAIK NAM-JUNE DISCLOSED TO PUBLIC
입력 2020.08.03 (15:32) 수정 2020.08.03 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
LETTERS BY PAIK NAM-JUNE DISCLOSED TO PUBLIC
동영상영역 끝
KOSPI 2,249.66 KOSDAQ 825.48 다음기사 KOSPI 2,249.66 KOSDAQ 825.48
[Anchor Lead]

Letters written by world-renowned video artist Paik Nam-june to his close childhood friend have been disclosed to the public. They contained the artist's precious memories. Lets take a look.

[Pkg]

When world-renowned video artist Paik Nam-june returned to Korea for the first time in 35 years, he mentioned a name of a friend from kindergarten, when answering a question about his childhood memories.

[Soundbite] PAIK NAM-JUNE(PRESS CONFERENCE UPON RETURN TO KOREA IN 1984) : "Lee Kyung-hee. She wrote about me. I saw it yesterday. We were in love in kindergarten."

Lee Kyung-hee... Paik's classmate and close friend. When the two reunited after 3 and a half decades, their friendship only grew stronger. After the artist survived a stroke in 1996, he sent 73 letters to Lee Kyung-hee.

[Soundbite] LEE KYUNG-HEE(PAIK NAM-JUNE'S FRIEND) : "It's very dear to me. It tugs at my heartstrings. I just wrapped them up without reading them, and kept them in a closet for 13 years."

Included in the letters are what some would consider works of art, that describe the duo's precious childhood memories. Some of them contain a verse from Kim So-wol's poem in an apparent reference to first love. Others have a heart symbol consisting of two question marks - a unique expression of affection. Interestingly, many of the letters contain mathematical signs and the numbers 3 and 5.

[Soundbite] "It reminds me of our reunion after 35 years. That's the only thing that the numbers 3 and 5 may symbolize."

The letters about their friendship and childhood memories have been published in a book. The late artist's friend finally wrote a reply to the heartwarming letters.

[Soundbite] "Nam-june told me this once. Even Gyeon-woo and Jik-nyeo reunite in heaven once a year. Why can't we reunite while living on earth? I am happy to have a friend like Nam-june. Thank you, Nam-june. Miss you."
  • LETTERS BY PAIK NAM-JUNE DISCLOSED TO PUBLIC
    • 입력 2020.08.03 (15:32)
    • 수정 2020.08.03 (16:45)
    News Today
LETTERS BY PAIK NAM-JUNE DISCLOSED TO PUBLIC
[Anchor Lead]

Letters written by world-renowned video artist Paik Nam-june to his close childhood friend have been disclosed to the public. They contained the artist's precious memories. Lets take a look.

[Pkg]

When world-renowned video artist Paik Nam-june returned to Korea for the first time in 35 years, he mentioned a name of a friend from kindergarten, when answering a question about his childhood memories.

[Soundbite] PAIK NAM-JUNE(PRESS CONFERENCE UPON RETURN TO KOREA IN 1984) : "Lee Kyung-hee. She wrote about me. I saw it yesterday. We were in love in kindergarten."

Lee Kyung-hee... Paik's classmate and close friend. When the two reunited after 3 and a half decades, their friendship only grew stronger. After the artist survived a stroke in 1996, he sent 73 letters to Lee Kyung-hee.

[Soundbite] LEE KYUNG-HEE(PAIK NAM-JUNE'S FRIEND) : "It's very dear to me. It tugs at my heartstrings. I just wrapped them up without reading them, and kept them in a closet for 13 years."

Included in the letters are what some would consider works of art, that describe the duo's precious childhood memories. Some of them contain a verse from Kim So-wol's poem in an apparent reference to first love. Others have a heart symbol consisting of two question marks - a unique expression of affection. Interestingly, many of the letters contain mathematical signs and the numbers 3 and 5.

[Soundbite] "It reminds me of our reunion after 35 years. That's the only thing that the numbers 3 and 5 may symbolize."

The letters about their friendship and childhood memories have been published in a book. The late artist's friend finally wrote a reply to the heartwarming letters.

[Soundbite] "Nam-june told me this once. Even Gyeon-woo and Jik-nyeo reunite in heaven once a year. Why can't we reunite while living on earth? I am happy to have a friend like Nam-june. Thank you, Nam-june. Miss you."
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.

    알려드립니다
    KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
    사전에 스크랩 내역을 신청하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에서 확인 가능합니다.
    그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.