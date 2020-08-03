LETTERS BY PAIK NAM-JUNE DISCLOSED TO PUBLIC

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
[Anchor Lead]
Letters written by world-renowned video artist Paik Nam-june to his close childhood friend have been disclosed to the public. They contained the artist's precious memories. Lets take a look.
[Pkg]
When world-renowned video artist Paik Nam-june returned to Korea for the first time in 35 years, he mentioned a name of a friend from kindergarten, when answering a question about his childhood memories.
[Soundbite] PAIK NAM-JUNE(PRESS CONFERENCE UPON RETURN TO KOREA IN 1984) : "Lee Kyung-hee. She wrote about me. I saw it yesterday. We were in love in kindergarten."
Lee Kyung-hee... Paik's classmate and close friend. When the two reunited after 3 and a half decades, their friendship only grew stronger. After the artist survived a stroke in 1996, he sent 73 letters to Lee Kyung-hee.
[Soundbite] LEE KYUNG-HEE(PAIK NAM-JUNE'S FRIEND) : "It's very dear to me. It tugs at my heartstrings. I just wrapped them up without reading them, and kept them in a closet for 13 years."
Included in the letters are what some would consider works of art, that describe the duo's precious childhood memories. Some of them contain a verse from Kim So-wol's poem in an apparent reference to first love. Others have a heart symbol consisting of two question marks - a unique expression of affection. Interestingly, many of the letters contain mathematical signs and the numbers 3 and 5.
[Soundbite] "It reminds me of our reunion after 35 years. That's the only thing that the numbers 3 and 5 may symbolize."
The letters about their friendship and childhood memories have been published in a book. The late artist's friend finally wrote a reply to the heartwarming letters.
[Soundbite] "Nam-june told me this once. Even Gyeon-woo and Jik-nyeo reunite in heaven once a year. Why can't we reunite while living on earth? I am happy to have a friend like Nam-june. Thank you, Nam-june. Miss you."
[Anchor Lead]
