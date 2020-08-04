RESIDENTS ADVISED TO EVACUATE AMID MONSOON News Today 입력 2020.08.04 (15:16) 수정 2020.08.04 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



With increasing risk of landslides triggered by the torrential rain, Gyeonggido Province has advised residents in at-risk areas to evacuate. Over 2,000 locations in Gyeonggido Province alone are vulnerable to landslides and citizens can check if their areas are safe through on online website.



[Pkg]



​A resort pension in Gapyeong, Gyeonggido Province. 3 family members were killed in a mudslide caused by heavy rain. In Chuncheon, Gangwondo Province, roadways are disrupted by soil and silt while landslide damage also occurred at a residential area in Anseong, Gyeonggido Province. The government of Gyeonggido Province issued an advisory as of 9 p.m. Monday for residents living in areas susceptible to landslides to evacuate. The advisory applies to 16 cities and counties within the province including Anseong, Yongin, Hwaseong, Paju cities as well as the counties of Gapyeong and Yeoncheon. Local government heads such as mayors and governors have the power to issue evacuation orders when there is high risk of landslides taking place due to continued rain. Residents will receive text messages on where to go to take shelter.



[Soundbite] (GYEONGGI-DO PROV. OFFICIAL(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "There is one designated shelter prepared for each vulnerable area. Residents can evacuate to that location in advance after being notified via text message."



People can also check whether the areas they live in are safe from landslides by logging onto this website: sansatai.forest.go.kr, operated by the Korea Forest Service. On the website, you can choose your area of residence through "location search" and then click on "view information" There are 5 categories to the landslide risk level. Level 1 is the highest and requires utmost precaution.



[Soundbite] JEONG CHANG-SAM(EXPERT MEMBER FOR KBS DISASTER BROADCAST(INDUK UNIV. PROFESSOR)) : "Factors such as the degree of slopes are considered when determining the risk level. Areas such as valleys where water flows down are the most dangerous parts."



Areas at risk of landslides are determined through onsite inspections conducted under the Forest Protection Act. Some 22-hundred locations are on this list in Gyeonggido Province alone.

RESIDENTS ADVISED TO EVACUATE AMID MONSOON

입력 2020.08.04 (15:16) 수정 2020.08.04 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



With increasing risk of landslides triggered by the torrential rain, Gyeonggido Province has advised residents in at-risk areas to evacuate. Over 2,000 locations in Gyeonggido Province alone are vulnerable to landslides and citizens can check if their areas are safe through on online website.



[Pkg]



​A resort pension in Gapyeong, Gyeonggido Province. 3 family members were killed in a mudslide caused by heavy rain. In Chuncheon, Gangwondo Province, roadways are disrupted by soil and silt while landslide damage also occurred at a residential area in Anseong, Gyeonggido Province. The government of Gyeonggido Province issued an advisory as of 9 p.m. Monday for residents living in areas susceptible to landslides to evacuate. The advisory applies to 16 cities and counties within the province including Anseong, Yongin, Hwaseong, Paju cities as well as the counties of Gapyeong and Yeoncheon. Local government heads such as mayors and governors have the power to issue evacuation orders when there is high risk of landslides taking place due to continued rain. Residents will receive text messages on where to go to take shelter.



[Soundbite] (GYEONGGI-DO PROV. OFFICIAL(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "There is one designated shelter prepared for each vulnerable area. Residents can evacuate to that location in advance after being notified via text message."



People can also check whether the areas they live in are safe from landslides by logging onto this website: sansatai.forest.go.kr, operated by the Korea Forest Service. On the website, you can choose your area of residence through "location search" and then click on "view information" There are 5 categories to the landslide risk level. Level 1 is the highest and requires utmost precaution.



[Soundbite] JEONG CHANG-SAM(EXPERT MEMBER FOR KBS DISASTER BROADCAST(INDUK UNIV. PROFESSOR)) : "Factors such as the degree of slopes are considered when determining the risk level. Areas such as valleys where water flows down are the most dangerous parts."



Areas at risk of landslides are determined through onsite inspections conducted under the Forest Protection Act. Some 22-hundred locations are on this list in Gyeonggido Province alone.