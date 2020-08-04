N. KOREA OPENED UP BORDER DAM WITHOUT NOTICE

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
사전에 스크랩 내역을 신청하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에서 확인 가능합니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
As torrential downpours are forecast to hit the nation, North Korea has released water from a border dam without notifying South Korea in advance. The North Korean move has put South Korean authorities on alert, as it will likely raise water levels here with inter-Korean communication lines remaining severed.
[Pkg]
The water level near Pilseungkyo Bridge on Imjingang River once rose to 5.7 meters yesterday. It was the first time this year the water level there surpassed two meters. This is why officials here presume that North Korea opened the floodgates of its Hwanggang Dam in the upper part of the Imjingang River to discharge water southwards. The water level has not yet reached a dangerous point. But it is known that the two Koreas have failed to share related information properly, after the North cut off cross-border communication lines a couple of months ago. South Korean military authorities are working hard to obtain information about the water discharge. The North's meteorological agency reported that the nation was already hit by heavy monsoon downpours of some 300 millimeters. It issued a special heavy rain warning last night, calling for thorough preparations.
[Soundbite] RI YONG-NAM(NORTH KOREAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY) : "Torrential downpours of over 500 millimeters are expected for provinces of Pyongan-do and Hwanghae-do as well as Kaesong City, south Chagang-do and the inland region of Gangwon-do."
North Korea will likely release more water from Hwanggang Dam, as torrential rain is forecast for Gangwon Province, which is located in the upper part of the Imjingang River. A water discharge from the border dam, which has the capacity to store 3.5 million tons of water, could damage fisheries and even cause casualties in the southern side of the Imjingang River. Back in 2009, the North's sudden water discharge killed six South Koreans in Yeoncheon-gun County in Gyeonggi-do Province. Since 2010, North Korea gave South Korea three prior notices about its plans to release water from the border dam during torrential rain.
As torrential downpours are forecast to hit the nation, North Korea has released water from a border dam without notifying South Korea in advance. The North Korean move has put South Korean authorities on alert, as it will likely raise water levels here with inter-Korean communication lines remaining severed.
[Pkg]
The water level near Pilseungkyo Bridge on Imjingang River once rose to 5.7 meters yesterday. It was the first time this year the water level there surpassed two meters. This is why officials here presume that North Korea opened the floodgates of its Hwanggang Dam in the upper part of the Imjingang River to discharge water southwards. The water level has not yet reached a dangerous point. But it is known that the two Koreas have failed to share related information properly, after the North cut off cross-border communication lines a couple of months ago. South Korean military authorities are working hard to obtain information about the water discharge. The North's meteorological agency reported that the nation was already hit by heavy monsoon downpours of some 300 millimeters. It issued a special heavy rain warning last night, calling for thorough preparations.
[Soundbite] RI YONG-NAM(NORTH KOREAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY) : "Torrential downpours of over 500 millimeters are expected for provinces of Pyongan-do and Hwanghae-do as well as Kaesong City, south Chagang-do and the inland region of Gangwon-do."
North Korea will likely release more water from Hwanggang Dam, as torrential rain is forecast for Gangwon Province, which is located in the upper part of the Imjingang River. A water discharge from the border dam, which has the capacity to store 3.5 million tons of water, could damage fisheries and even cause casualties in the southern side of the Imjingang River. Back in 2009, the North's sudden water discharge killed six South Koreans in Yeoncheon-gun County in Gyeonggi-do Province. Since 2010, North Korea gave South Korea three prior notices about its plans to release water from the border dam during torrential rain.
- N. KOREA OPENED UP BORDER DAM WITHOUT NOTICE
-
- 입력 2020.08.04 (15:18)
- 수정 2020.08.04 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
As torrential downpours are forecast to hit the nation, North Korea has released water from a border dam without notifying South Korea in advance. The North Korean move has put South Korean authorities on alert, as it will likely raise water levels here with inter-Korean communication lines remaining severed.
[Pkg]
The water level near Pilseungkyo Bridge on Imjingang River once rose to 5.7 meters yesterday. It was the first time this year the water level there surpassed two meters. This is why officials here presume that North Korea opened the floodgates of its Hwanggang Dam in the upper part of the Imjingang River to discharge water southwards. The water level has not yet reached a dangerous point. But it is known that the two Koreas have failed to share related information properly, after the North cut off cross-border communication lines a couple of months ago. South Korean military authorities are working hard to obtain information about the water discharge. The North's meteorological agency reported that the nation was already hit by heavy monsoon downpours of some 300 millimeters. It issued a special heavy rain warning last night, calling for thorough preparations.
[Soundbite] RI YONG-NAM(NORTH KOREAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY) : "Torrential downpours of over 500 millimeters are expected for provinces of Pyongan-do and Hwanghae-do as well as Kaesong City, south Chagang-do and the inland region of Gangwon-do."
North Korea will likely release more water from Hwanggang Dam, as torrential rain is forecast for Gangwon Province, which is located in the upper part of the Imjingang River. A water discharge from the border dam, which has the capacity to store 3.5 million tons of water, could damage fisheries and even cause casualties in the southern side of the Imjingang River. Back in 2009, the North's sudden water discharge killed six South Koreans in Yeoncheon-gun County in Gyeonggi-do Province. Since 2010, North Korea gave South Korea three prior notices about its plans to release water from the border dam during torrential rain.
As torrential downpours are forecast to hit the nation, North Korea has released water from a border dam without notifying South Korea in advance. The North Korean move has put South Korean authorities on alert, as it will likely raise water levels here with inter-Korean communication lines remaining severed.
[Pkg]
The water level near Pilseungkyo Bridge on Imjingang River once rose to 5.7 meters yesterday. It was the first time this year the water level there surpassed two meters. This is why officials here presume that North Korea opened the floodgates of its Hwanggang Dam in the upper part of the Imjingang River to discharge water southwards. The water level has not yet reached a dangerous point. But it is known that the two Koreas have failed to share related information properly, after the North cut off cross-border communication lines a couple of months ago. South Korean military authorities are working hard to obtain information about the water discharge. The North's meteorological agency reported that the nation was already hit by heavy monsoon downpours of some 300 millimeters. It issued a special heavy rain warning last night, calling for thorough preparations.
[Soundbite] RI YONG-NAM(NORTH KOREAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY) : "Torrential downpours of over 500 millimeters are expected for provinces of Pyongan-do and Hwanghae-do as well as Kaesong City, south Chagang-do and the inland region of Gangwon-do."
North Korea will likely release more water from Hwanggang Dam, as torrential rain is forecast for Gangwon Province, which is located in the upper part of the Imjingang River. A water discharge from the border dam, which has the capacity to store 3.5 million tons of water, could damage fisheries and even cause casualties in the southern side of the Imjingang River. Back in 2009, the North's sudden water discharge killed six South Koreans in Yeoncheon-gun County in Gyeonggi-do Province. Since 2010, North Korea gave South Korea three prior notices about its plans to release water from the border dam during torrential rain.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다