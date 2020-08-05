MONSOON CAUSE DAMAGES IN CAPITAL REGION News Today 입력 2020.08.05 (15:18) 수정 2020.08.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Torrential rain let up briefly in the capital region on Tuesday. KBS has captured the damage and recovery scene from above on board a helicopter. Take a look.



[Pkg]



​Piles of soil can be found at a site where a building used to stand. What was once a roof is now crumpled like paper. These are the traces of a poultry farm in Anseong where one person was killed in a landslide 3 days ago. A building that was across the road is now buried in mud that reaches right up to its roof. A landslide also claimed 3 lives at a guesthouse in Gapyeong, Gyeonggido Province. With an excavator hard at recovery work, the guesthouse is now nowhere to be seen. The mountain ridge seen behind is full of wholes, indicating the amount of soil that engulfed the guesthouse. In Icheon, Gyeonggido Province at Sanyang Reservoir, the embankment has collapsed, causing mud to sweep into a green field. Damaged homes and cars are scattered about all over town. The entire village is hit by the downpour and workers are toiling hard to repair lost roads. In Gapyeong where an embankment leading to a town's accessway broke down recovery work is underway with two excavators. Removing huge rocks is no easy task. The excavator looks as small as a toy in comparison to the scale of the damage. The recovery process is expected to be hampered as monsoon rains are forecast to continue through next week.

