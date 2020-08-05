PM ON DESIGNATION OF SPECIAL DISASTER AREAS News Today 입력 2020.08.05 (15:21) 수정 2020.08.05 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun instructed the Ministry of the Interior and Safety to promptly look over the suggestion to declare the Chungbuk, Gyeonggi, and Chungnam regions as special disaster areas. He also asked the ministry to rapidly restore the damages as soon as the rain stops and design fundamental flood management measures grounded on the changing climate environment.

PM ON DESIGNATION OF SPECIAL DISASTER AREAS

입력 2020.08.05 (15:21) 수정 2020.08.05 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun instructed the Ministry of the Interior and Safety to promptly look over the suggestion to declare the Chungbuk, Gyeonggi, and Chungnam regions as special disaster areas. He also asked the ministry to rapidly restore the damages as soon as the rain stops and design fundamental flood management measures grounded on the changing climate environment.