기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.08.05 (15:24) 수정 2020.08.05 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
KOREAN CAPTAIN OF RUSSIAN VESSEL INFECTED 다음기사 KOREAN CAPTAIN OF RUSSIAN VESSEL INFECTED
[Anchor Lead]

Statistics Korea reported today that the total online shopping transactions in the second quarter of this year amounted to over 37.46 trillion won, a 15.2% increase from a year ago and a record high since 2001. By category, food service exploded by 73.8% and household goods by 41.1%. The statistics agency explains that the demand for food deliveries, groceries, and household items grew because more people were housebound due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ministry of Employment and Labor announced today that next year's minimum wage would be 8,720 won. Decided by the Minimum Wage Commission on July 14th, it is up 1.5% from this year's 8,590 won, the smallest increase since the minimum wage system was adopted in 1988. The wage would amount to 1,822,480 won per month based on a 40-hour work week. Next year's minimum wage will be applied to all workplaces starting on January 1st, 2021.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2020.08.05 (15:24)
    • 수정 2020.08.05 (16:46)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Statistics Korea reported today that the total online shopping transactions in the second quarter of this year amounted to over 37.46 trillion won, a 15.2% increase from a year ago and a record high since 2001. By category, food service exploded by 73.8% and household goods by 41.1%. The statistics agency explains that the demand for food deliveries, groceries, and household items grew because more people were housebound due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ministry of Employment and Labor announced today that next year's minimum wage would be 8,720 won. Decided by the Minimum Wage Commission on July 14th, it is up 1.5% from this year's 8,590 won, the smallest increase since the minimum wage system was adopted in 1988. The wage would amount to 1,822,480 won per month based on a 40-hour work week. Next year's minimum wage will be applied to all workplaces starting on January 1st, 2021.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.

    알려드립니다
    KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
    사전에 스크랩 내역을 신청하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에서 확인 가능합니다.
    그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.