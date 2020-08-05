NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.08.05 (15:24) 수정 2020.08.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Statistics Korea reported today that the total online shopping transactions in the second quarter of this year amounted to over 37.46 trillion won, a 15.2% increase from a year ago and a record high since 2001. By category, food service exploded by 73.8% and household goods by 41.1%. The statistics agency explains that the demand for food deliveries, groceries, and household items grew because more people were housebound due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor announced today that next year's minimum wage would be 8,720 won. Decided by the Minimum Wage Commission on July 14th, it is up 1.5% from this year's 8,590 won, the smallest increase since the minimum wage system was adopted in 1988. The wage would amount to 1,822,480 won per month based on a 40-hour work week. Next year's minimum wage will be applied to all workplaces starting on January 1st, 2021.

