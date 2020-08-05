KOREAN CAPTAIN OF RUSSIAN VESSEL INFECTED

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
[Anchor Lead]
A Korean captain of a Russian vessel that docked at Busan port last year has tested positive to COVID-19. The route of infection is yet unclear while it's suspected the captain may have contracted the virus from the cluster outbreak reported among Russian sailors. Concerns of a community spread are mounting.
The Korean captain of a Russian-flagged vessel that arrived in Busan's Gamcheonhang port last July tested COVID-19 positive. The captain is known to have been traveling between the port and his home in Dongnaegu district in Busan in recent days while preparing to head out to sea again. He did not self-isolate even after there were clear symptoms. This is because crew members who already got off ships were not among those included in the City's inspection of over 2,000 workers at Korean ports as well as foreign sailors who entered Busan. The captain was in the blind spot of inspections. Busan City suspects he may have been infected during contacts with port employees who contracted COVID-19.
[Soundbite] KIM DONG-GEUN(BUSAN INFECTIOUS DISEASE RESPONSE) : "Symptoms occurred on July 30 so the transmission likely took place in the prior weeks from contacts with sailors or local community. Efforts continue to locate the source."
Another person who tested positive just this past weekend lives in Busan's Yeongdo-gu district, and the transmission route in this case is also unclear. What's confirmed is that the spouse works at a vessel components repair center and is uninfected. Concerns grow over a possible community spread in progress. So far, 13 South Koreans tested positive in connection to Russian sailors. Quarantine and health authorities are on high alert as there are growing concerns over so-called quiet spreaders.
입력 2020.08.05 (15:25)
수정 2020.08.05 (16:46)
