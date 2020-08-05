AI SPEAKER SERVICE RESCUES ELDERLY News Today 입력 2020.08.05 (15:29) 수정 2020.08.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]

An artificial intelligence speaker service which provides caretaking through voice recognition technology has rescued an elderly person in a contingency situation. Through interactive communication, the speaker also gives out information such as on weather and preventing senile dementia. It's playing a critical role especially these days during the pandemic and monsoon rain.



[Pkg]

​In the morning of July 28th, 82 year old Kwon Tae-sang suddenly felt tightness in his chest. He lives alone so no one is around. But he still called out for help.



[Soundbite] GWON TAE-SANG(BURIM-MYEON, UIRYEONG-GUN COUNTY) : "I crawled out of bed and called the speaker, shouting, "Help me!""



The AI speaker heard his urgent cry. It then immediately alerted a local welfare center, security firm and a telecommunications company via text message. A security firm employee got the message and called 119. The elderly man was able to reach the hospital for treatment.



[Soundbite] "Please play the song "Broken Wall Clock.""



81 year old Park Soo-yeon spends most of her time at home. She asks the AI speaker to play a song. She sings along and dances to the music.



[Soundbite] PARK SOO-YEON(GAJO-MYEON, GEOCHANG-GUN COUNTY) : "I can't go out because of the virus and it's so nice to have a speaker singing and keeping me company."



Last November, 1,000 AI speakers were installed at homes of senior citizens living alone in six cities and counties in Gyeongsangnamdo Province. The most frequently used services include listening to music, weather information and conversations. Like the case of Kwon Tae-sang, 13 people have been rescued during crises through the 119 medical hotline thanks to the immediate contact made by the speaker. Seniors who previously expressed suicidal intent receive particular care and attention.



[Soundbite] SHIN JONG-WOO(GYEONGSANGNAM-DO PROV. GOV'T) : "There's growing importance in untact services in the COVID-19 era. We will continue to further develop the speaker service. This includes adding game functions for dementia prevention."



Gyeongsangnamdo Province plans to install 13-hundred more AI speakers this year to expand non-contact welfare service to its residents.

