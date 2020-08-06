RESIDENTS EVACUATE AMID CONTINUED RAIN

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
사전에 스크랩 내역을 신청하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에서 확인 가능합니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
A sudden evacuation order due to continued torrential rain forced residents of Paju and Yeoncheon areas to spend an anxious night at the shelters.
[Pkg]
A little after midnight, an emergency evacuation order is issued for the low-lying areas in the city of Paju.
[Soundbite] "Due to flooding concerns, residents of low-lying areas should follow the evacuation orders."
As a sudden evacuation order was issued late at night, residents hurriedly check on one another.
[Soundbite] KIM MI-SUK(PAJU MUNSAN VILLAGE CHIEF) : "Ma'am! Ma'am! Has she evacuated? Do you have her phone number?"
Shopkeepers and merchants pack up to leave in a hurry. The evacuation order was issued for the low-lying areas of Munsan, Jeokseong and Papyeong in Paju. Those locations all border the main stream or branch of the Imjingang River. Residents moved to the shelters set up at nearby schools and churches. Concerns mount as these areas were devastated when the Imjingang River overflowed in the past.
[Soundbite] KIM YEONG-SUN(PAJU RESIDENT) : "We were told to evacuate quickly. I still tear up when I think about that time. It's still traumatic for me."
Residents of Yeoncheon-gun County, located a little farther north of Paju, were also ordered to evacuate last evening.
[Soundbite] CHOI JONG-BEOM(YEONCHEON-GUN RESIDENT) : "My wife fled with nothing but two bankbooks. We can't return to the village yet."
Six villages in Yeoncheon-gun County were ordered to evacuate. All are lowlands near the Imjingang River. The water level at Biryong Bridge, used to determine the flooding possibility of the Imjingang River, is nearing the "serious" level, which is equal to a major flood warning. Some 6,000 people have been evacuated so far from Yeoncheon-gun County and Paju City.
A sudden evacuation order due to continued torrential rain forced residents of Paju and Yeoncheon areas to spend an anxious night at the shelters.
[Pkg]
A little after midnight, an emergency evacuation order is issued for the low-lying areas in the city of Paju.
[Soundbite] "Due to flooding concerns, residents of low-lying areas should follow the evacuation orders."
As a sudden evacuation order was issued late at night, residents hurriedly check on one another.
[Soundbite] KIM MI-SUK(PAJU MUNSAN VILLAGE CHIEF) : "Ma'am! Ma'am! Has she evacuated? Do you have her phone number?"
Shopkeepers and merchants pack up to leave in a hurry. The evacuation order was issued for the low-lying areas of Munsan, Jeokseong and Papyeong in Paju. Those locations all border the main stream or branch of the Imjingang River. Residents moved to the shelters set up at nearby schools and churches. Concerns mount as these areas were devastated when the Imjingang River overflowed in the past.
[Soundbite] KIM YEONG-SUN(PAJU RESIDENT) : "We were told to evacuate quickly. I still tear up when I think about that time. It's still traumatic for me."
Residents of Yeoncheon-gun County, located a little farther north of Paju, were also ordered to evacuate last evening.
[Soundbite] CHOI JONG-BEOM(YEONCHEON-GUN RESIDENT) : "My wife fled with nothing but two bankbooks. We can't return to the village yet."
Six villages in Yeoncheon-gun County were ordered to evacuate. All are lowlands near the Imjingang River. The water level at Biryong Bridge, used to determine the flooding possibility of the Imjingang River, is nearing the "serious" level, which is equal to a major flood warning. Some 6,000 people have been evacuated so far from Yeoncheon-gun County and Paju City.
- RESIDENTS EVACUATE AMID CONTINUED RAIN
-
- 입력 2020.08.06 (15:13)
- 수정 2020.08.06 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
A sudden evacuation order due to continued torrential rain forced residents of Paju and Yeoncheon areas to spend an anxious night at the shelters.
[Pkg]
A little after midnight, an emergency evacuation order is issued for the low-lying areas in the city of Paju.
[Soundbite] "Due to flooding concerns, residents of low-lying areas should follow the evacuation orders."
As a sudden evacuation order was issued late at night, residents hurriedly check on one another.
[Soundbite] KIM MI-SUK(PAJU MUNSAN VILLAGE CHIEF) : "Ma'am! Ma'am! Has she evacuated? Do you have her phone number?"
Shopkeepers and merchants pack up to leave in a hurry. The evacuation order was issued for the low-lying areas of Munsan, Jeokseong and Papyeong in Paju. Those locations all border the main stream or branch of the Imjingang River. Residents moved to the shelters set up at nearby schools and churches. Concerns mount as these areas were devastated when the Imjingang River overflowed in the past.
[Soundbite] KIM YEONG-SUN(PAJU RESIDENT) : "We were told to evacuate quickly. I still tear up when I think about that time. It's still traumatic for me."
Residents of Yeoncheon-gun County, located a little farther north of Paju, were also ordered to evacuate last evening.
[Soundbite] CHOI JONG-BEOM(YEONCHEON-GUN RESIDENT) : "My wife fled with nothing but two bankbooks. We can't return to the village yet."
Six villages in Yeoncheon-gun County were ordered to evacuate. All are lowlands near the Imjingang River. The water level at Biryong Bridge, used to determine the flooding possibility of the Imjingang River, is nearing the "serious" level, which is equal to a major flood warning. Some 6,000 people have been evacuated so far from Yeoncheon-gun County and Paju City.
A sudden evacuation order due to continued torrential rain forced residents of Paju and Yeoncheon areas to spend an anxious night at the shelters.
[Pkg]
A little after midnight, an emergency evacuation order is issued for the low-lying areas in the city of Paju.
[Soundbite] "Due to flooding concerns, residents of low-lying areas should follow the evacuation orders."
As a sudden evacuation order was issued late at night, residents hurriedly check on one another.
[Soundbite] KIM MI-SUK(PAJU MUNSAN VILLAGE CHIEF) : "Ma'am! Ma'am! Has she evacuated? Do you have her phone number?"
Shopkeepers and merchants pack up to leave in a hurry. The evacuation order was issued for the low-lying areas of Munsan, Jeokseong and Papyeong in Paju. Those locations all border the main stream or branch of the Imjingang River. Residents moved to the shelters set up at nearby schools and churches. Concerns mount as these areas were devastated when the Imjingang River overflowed in the past.
[Soundbite] KIM YEONG-SUN(PAJU RESIDENT) : "We were told to evacuate quickly. I still tear up when I think about that time. It's still traumatic for me."
Residents of Yeoncheon-gun County, located a little farther north of Paju, were also ordered to evacuate last evening.
[Soundbite] CHOI JONG-BEOM(YEONCHEON-GUN RESIDENT) : "My wife fled with nothing but two bankbooks. We can't return to the village yet."
Six villages in Yeoncheon-gun County were ordered to evacuate. All are lowlands near the Imjingang River. The water level at Biryong Bridge, used to determine the flooding possibility of the Imjingang River, is nearing the "serious" level, which is equal to a major flood warning. Some 6,000 people have been evacuated so far from Yeoncheon-gun County and Paju City.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다