[Anchor Lead]
Unlike the central part of Korea, where heavy rain is continuing for days now, a heat wave alert has been issued on the nation's east coast in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. Sea water temperatures are rising quickly in the area to the dismay of local fish farmers, who are worried their fish might die in the hot weather.
This farmer growing starry flounders, which are known to be vulnerable to the hot weather, checks water temperature in real time. Fish farmers on the east coast in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province are concerned about the rising water temperature due to the scorching weather. If oxygen saturation levels also fall in warm water, fish may die en masse.
[Soundbite] PARK SUNG-BAE(FISH FARM OWNER) : "When temperatures change abruptly, I receive an alert on my mobile phone. When an alert rings, I can take measures."
The National Institute of Fisheries Science has found that temperature in the sea off Pohang stood at 23 degrees Celsius lately. It's about two degrees lower than in previous years because of a vast cold water zone in the area. But once it disappears, water temperature will likely surge. The National Institute of Fisheries Science says a warning will likely be issued in the region in mid-August, as water temperature there has already reached a worrisome level.
[Soundbite] (OFFICIAL AT MINISTRY OF OCEANS AND FISHERIES(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "In 2018, when it was extremely hot, a warning was issued. We're closely monitoring the situation."
The starry flounder, in particular, is at high risk of dying when the water temperature surpasses 25 degrees Celsius.
[Soundbite] KIM JAE-SEON(POHANG CITY GOVERNMENT) : "We are preparing as much as possible. We will supply liquid oxygen, bottom water, or even ice if necessary."
Back in 2018, some 600,000 fish died at fish farms on the east coast in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province due to high water temperature.
- HEAT WAVE BRINGS CONCERNS TO FISH FARMERS
입력 2020.08.06 (15:15)
- 수정 2020.08.06 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
Unlike the central part of Korea, where heavy rain is continuing for days now, a heat wave alert has been issued on the nation's east coast in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. Sea water temperatures are rising quickly in the area to the dismay of local fish farmers, who are worried their fish might die in the hot weather.
This farmer growing starry flounders, which are known to be vulnerable to the hot weather, checks water temperature in real time. Fish farmers on the east coast in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province are concerned about the rising water temperature due to the scorching weather. If oxygen saturation levels also fall in warm water, fish may die en masse.
[Soundbite] PARK SUNG-BAE(FISH FARM OWNER) : "When temperatures change abruptly, I receive an alert on my mobile phone. When an alert rings, I can take measures."
The National Institute of Fisheries Science has found that temperature in the sea off Pohang stood at 23 degrees Celsius lately. It's about two degrees lower than in previous years because of a vast cold water zone in the area. But once it disappears, water temperature will likely surge. The National Institute of Fisheries Science says a warning will likely be issued in the region in mid-August, as water temperature there has already reached a worrisome level.
[Soundbite] (OFFICIAL AT MINISTRY OF OCEANS AND FISHERIES(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "In 2018, when it was extremely hot, a warning was issued. We're closely monitoring the situation."
The starry flounder, in particular, is at high risk of dying when the water temperature surpasses 25 degrees Celsius.
[Soundbite] KIM JAE-SEON(POHANG CITY GOVERNMENT) : "We are preparing as much as possible. We will supply liquid oxygen, bottom water, or even ice if necessary."
Back in 2018, some 600,000 fish died at fish farms on the east coast in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province due to high water temperature.
