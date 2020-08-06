MICRO RECONNAISSANCE SATELLITES DEVELOPMENTS News Today 입력 2020.08.06 (15:21) 수정 2020.08.06 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Agency for Defense Development, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, has disclosed the development of micro reconnaissance satellites. Defense Minister Jeong Kyung-doo, who also attended the event, has unveiled a plan to develop hyper-sonic missiles.



[Pkg]



The Agency for Defense Development launched the development of a micro satellite for collecting information in late 2019. The satellite can observe objects as small as one meter in size in high resolution from 510 kilometers above the Earth. When South Korea launches 32 micro satellites, it will be able to monitor mobile missile launch pads in North Korea.



[Soundbite] OH HYUN-UNG(PH.D., AGENCY FOR DEFENSE DEVELOPMENT) : "This satellite can observe certain parts of North Korea at 30-minute intervals. We can observe the entire North Korean territory all day."



The agency is also developing stealth aircraft that is hard to detect with a radar, such as the F-35, as well as radar technologies that can detect stealth targets. A drone interception system using lasers and an unmanned weapon system have also been unveiled. The Agency for Defense Development is also developing a treatment for COVID-19, which it views as an unconventional security threat, and has already successfully tested it on animals.



[Soundbite] NAM SE-KYU(DIRECTOR, AGENCY FOR DEFENSE DEVELOPMENT) : "We will never stop researching diverse scientific areas, including state-of-the-art defense, space, quantum and synthetic biology."



The agency's technological prowess has improved recently with the development of the Hyunmoo-4 ballistic missile, which has a firing range of 800 kilometers and is equipped with a two-ton warhead. Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, who attended the ceremony marking the agency's 50th anniversary, announced a plan to develop a hyper-sonic missile.



[Soundbite] JEONG KYEONG-DOO(MINISTER OF NATIONAL DEFENSE) : "We will continue to upgrade our missile capabilities by developing precision guided weapons, long-range and hyper sonic missiles, powerful warheads, and a satellite navigation system."



Founded in 1970 as a cornerstone of Korea's national defense, the Agency for Defense Development has been highly lauded for developing weapons designed specifically for the nation's needs. However, a recent technological leak revealed its structural problems.

