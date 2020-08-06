BASKETBALL PLAYER TURNED REFEREE News Today 입력 2020.08.06 (15:23) 수정 2020.08.06 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A former professional basketball player is off to a fresh start as the tallest referee in the Korean Basketball League. Han Jung-won, a forward for KCC Egis until last season, says he wants to become a referee that fans don't remember. Let's find out why the so-called "High Five Angel" is getting ready for a career change.



[Pkg]



Only one player high-fives a little girl when all his teammates ignore her as they return to the locker room after a loss. This is Han Jung-won. He became an overnight sensation for that small but meaningful gesture. Han has retired since then. Now he is getting ready to start the second chapter of his career.



[Soundbite] HAN JUNG-WON(KBL REFEREE IN TRAINING) : "I couldn't play that many games in my last season. But it's nice that many fans still remember me. I decided to become a referee after weighing many different options."



At two meters, Han is the tallest referee in the Korean Basketball League. In the morning, the referee in training studies bad calls made in actual games and practices refereeing games on the court in the afternoon. He is evaluated in detail at the end of every quarter.



[Soundbite] "You may see it as 100% foul. But a video replay may show a totally different result."



Some may express doubts a former pro-baller can maintain neutrality. To quell such concerns, he cut off all ties with other players. For now he doesn't even answer text messages from former teammates. He believes it takes excessive self-discipline to become a true referee.



[Soundbite] "I can't contact you right now, but when we cross paths again in the future, I hope we can catch up."



He wasn't a super star during his playing days. And he doesn't want to hog the spotlight as a referee.



[Soundbite] "I don't want to be remembered by fans as a player turned referee, but one that makes good, fair calls."

