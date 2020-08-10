KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
[Anchor Lead]
The continuing heavy rain caused extensive damages across the nation, destroying roads and houses. Here are some videos of flood damages sent in by our viewers.
A wall next to a driver's license testing site in Busan collapsed and spilled tons of earth onto the pavement. Luckily, zero casualties as no one was at the accident site at the time. Firefighters blocked access to the accident site to inspect if additional collapse could occur. This scene was recorded from a roof of a house in Hapcheon-gun County, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Everything in and outside of the house is flooded. The residents had to escape to the roof. They were able to start recovery work only after the water receded. The district office handed out various daily necessities and relief goods. But residents remain anxious as a typhoon is expected to head their way today. Household items are scattered everywhere. Mud covers the floor and is spattered all the way up to the ceiling. The water must have filled up to the first floor ceiling. Restoration at this house in Gurye-gun County began only after the water receded yesterday. Only a skeleton of a structure is left at a restaurant near the Seomjingang River. Most of it was swept away by the flooded river.
- FLOOD CAUSE DAMAGES NATIONWIDE
- 입력 2020.08.10 (15:09)
- 수정 2020.08.10 (16:45)
The continuing heavy rain caused extensive damages across the nation, destroying roads and houses. Here are some videos of flood damages sent in by our viewers.
A wall next to a driver's license testing site in Busan collapsed and spilled tons of earth onto the pavement. Luckily, zero casualties as no one was at the accident site at the time. Firefighters blocked access to the accident site to inspect if additional collapse could occur. This scene was recorded from a roof of a house in Hapcheon-gun County, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Everything in and outside of the house is flooded. The residents had to escape to the roof. They were able to start recovery work only after the water receded. The district office handed out various daily necessities and relief goods. But residents remain anxious as a typhoon is expected to head their way today. Household items are scattered everywhere. Mud covers the floor and is spattered all the way up to the ceiling. The water must have filled up to the first floor ceiling. Restoration at this house in Gurye-gun County began only after the water receded yesterday. Only a skeleton of a structure is left at a restaurant near the Seomjingang River. Most of it was swept away by the flooded river.
