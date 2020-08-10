TORRENTIAL RAIN FLOODS BASEMENT CRYPT News Today 입력 2020.08.10 (15:11) 수정 2020.08.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



More than 500 millimeters of rain in just two days flooded many parts of Gwangju, including a basement crypt where 1,800 sets of remains were kept. The families of the deceased are devastated by the loss.



[Pkg]



​The staircase to the basement is filled with muddy water. A water pump was quickly brought in to pump out the water, but it didn't seem to work. This memorial hall in Gwangju, located near the Yeongsangang River, was found flooded on Saturday afternoon. The basement measuring about three meters in height was filled with water. Some 1,800 sets of remains were kept there. The rainwater is believed to have come in through the air vent. Notified through social media, bereaved families rushed to the memorial hall in the middle of the night and scooped out the water with buckets.



[Soundbite] LEE GWANG-HYU(BEREAVED FAMILY MEMBER) : "I broke down as soon as I came here. All I could do was cry. My heart broke at the thought that my father was submerged in water."



When the water was all drained out in the morning, some of the burial urns in the basement were found toppled or opened. The dazed family members came early in the morning after the rain had stopped to check the burial urns and move them to the dry upper floor. The memorial has decided to assist with the re-cremation process and new burial urns after discussions with the families. The families filed a petition with the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae, claiming the memorial hall didn't take sufficient measures even though flood damages was inevitable.

