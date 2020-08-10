FARMLAND & CULTURAL HERITAGE DESTROYED News Today 입력 2020.08.10 (15:12) 수정 2020.08.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Heavy rain in Chungcheongbuk-do Province has caused human casualties and serious property damage. It has destroyed not only farmland but the region's cultural heritage as well.



[Pkg]



​A village in Yangsan, Chungcheongbuk-do Province... Areas that used to be a ginseng field and an apple orchard are covered with muddy water.



[Soundbite] PARK BOK-DONG(YEONGDONG RESIDENT) : "I've lived here for more than 70 years, but it's my first time seeing so much water in this area."



The Yongdam Dam's floodgate was opened on the afternoon of August 8, discharging 2900 tons of water per second. As the water receded, the trail of destruction left behind by the flood became more clearly visible. Household items are scattered all over the village. Stores and rooms, filled with muddy water.



[Soundbite] SHIN DONG-JOO(YEONGDONG RESIDENT) : "Within just half an hour the entire Songho-ri area became inundated. It wouldn't have happened solely because of rain. Even if the dam was filled to its brim, they should have reduced the water level earlier."



The region's cultural heritage also bore the brunt of the record precipitation. Jincheon Nongdari Bridge, known to be the oldest stone bridge in Korea, has become submerged in water, losing some parts to the powerful current.



[Soundbite] AHN HEE-SOOK(JINCHEON RESIDENT) : "It's devastating. It's the pride of Jincheon. There's too much water indeed. It's been three or four days now."



In Chungcheongbuk-do Province alone, more than ten cultural assets have sustained damage due to flooding. With the exact estimation of the damage yet to be conducted, restoration will likely take some time.

