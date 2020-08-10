COLLAPSED LEVEE AFFECTS VILLAGE RESIDENTS News Today 입력 2020.08.10 (15:14) 수정 2020.08.10 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A levee at Seomjingang River has collapsed due to heavy rain, causing the river water to overflow into nearby villages in Namwon, Jeollabukdo Province. Some of the 500 affected residents have returned to the village after the rain stopped but they are at a loss as to where to begin restoration efforts.



[Pkg]



​Fast flowing currents that broke through the river embankment have damaged roads and lamp posts. Greenhouses are still submerged while livestock wander about the town having lost their owners. It's been a day since the levee caved in, but scars left by the deluge can still be seen all over town. As soon as the sun came up, locals who evacuated to a shelter returned to the village but were devastated to see the havoc left by the rain. Roads are flooded, with water reaching waist height.



[Soundbite] (FLOOD AFFECTED RESIDENT) : "I was anxious to come see what happened to my house but I can't go through. I'll be weeping once I get home."



Rainwater also flowed into a warehouse where harvested onions were being kept. This farmer breaks down, shedding tears over this year's ruined harvest.



[Soundbite] "This is no joke. What am I to do..."



Residents take out wet furniture and appliances from their home and clean up mud covered household items but are not sure if they can return to normal life.



[Soundbite] PARK HYEON-HWA(GEUMJI-MYEON, NAMWON) : "There's more to throw away than can be salvaged. I'm just sorting out what I need right away and the rest will be dumped."



In Jeollabukdo Province where hundreds of millimeters of rain fell for 2 days, 2 people have died in landslides while 17-hundred others have been displaced. 82-hundred hectares of farmland and fields as well as 700 homes and livestock sheds are submerged, while roads, streams and public facilities are also damaged. With restoration work not even fully launched, news of a typhoon is further deepening concerns.

COLLAPSED LEVEE AFFECTS VILLAGE RESIDENTS

입력 2020.08.10 (15:14) 수정 2020.08.10 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A levee at Seomjingang River has collapsed due to heavy rain, causing the river water to overflow into nearby villages in Namwon, Jeollabukdo Province. Some of the 500 affected residents have returned to the village after the rain stopped but they are at a loss as to where to begin restoration efforts.



[Pkg]



​Fast flowing currents that broke through the river embankment have damaged roads and lamp posts. Greenhouses are still submerged while livestock wander about the town having lost their owners. It's been a day since the levee caved in, but scars left by the deluge can still be seen all over town. As soon as the sun came up, locals who evacuated to a shelter returned to the village but were devastated to see the havoc left by the rain. Roads are flooded, with water reaching waist height.



[Soundbite] (FLOOD AFFECTED RESIDENT) : "I was anxious to come see what happened to my house but I can't go through. I'll be weeping once I get home."



Rainwater also flowed into a warehouse where harvested onions were being kept. This farmer breaks down, shedding tears over this year's ruined harvest.



[Soundbite] "This is no joke. What am I to do..."



Residents take out wet furniture and appliances from their home and clean up mud covered household items but are not sure if they can return to normal life.



[Soundbite] PARK HYEON-HWA(GEUMJI-MYEON, NAMWON) : "There's more to throw away than can be salvaged. I'm just sorting out what I need right away and the rest will be dumped."



In Jeollabukdo Province where hundreds of millimeters of rain fell for 2 days, 2 people have died in landslides while 17-hundred others have been displaced. 82-hundred hectares of farmland and fields as well as 700 homes and livestock sheds are submerged, while roads, streams and public facilities are also damaged. With restoration work not even fully launched, news of a typhoon is further deepening concerns.