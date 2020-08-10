SPECIAL RESERVES ON N. KOREA'S FLOOD HIT AREA News Today 입력 2020.08.10 (15:16) 수정 2020.08.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea's ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported Monday that a vehicle carrying special grain reserves arrived in a flood affected area in Ŭnpha County in Hwanghaebukdo Province Sunday morning. The special reserves are prepared for contingency situations such as war and can only be distributed at the order of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

