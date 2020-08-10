기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

SPECIAL RESERVES ON N. KOREA'S FLOOD HIT AREA
입력 2020.08.10 (15:16) 수정 2020.08.10 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
SPECIAL RESERVES ON N. KOREA'S FLOOD HIT AREA
동영상영역 끝
RESURGENCE OF COVID-19 CASES 다음기사 RESURGENCE OF COVID-19 CASES
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea's ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported Monday that a vehicle carrying special grain reserves arrived in a flood affected area in Ŭnpha County in Hwanghaebukdo Province Sunday morning. The special reserves are prepared for contingency situations such as war and can only be distributed at the order of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
  • SPECIAL RESERVES ON N. KOREA'S FLOOD HIT AREA
    • 입력 2020.08.10 (15:16)
    • 수정 2020.08.10 (16:45)
    News Today
SPECIAL RESERVES ON N. KOREA'S FLOOD HIT AREA
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea's ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported Monday that a vehicle carrying special grain reserves arrived in a flood affected area in Ŭnpha County in Hwanghaebukdo Province Sunday morning. The special reserves are prepared for contingency situations such as war and can only be distributed at the order of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.

    알려드립니다
    KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
    사전에 스크랩 내역을 신청하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에서 확인 가능합니다.
    그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.