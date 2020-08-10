RESURGENCE OF COVID-19 CASES News Today 입력 2020.08.10 (15:16) 수정 2020.08.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The number of COVID-19 cases in Korea is spiking again. In Goyang, Gyeonggi-do Province, an outbreak that began at a local kindergarten has spread to a church. Quarantine authorities are warning of more outbreaks in flood-hit areas, as following precautions is not easy for those who have lost their homes.



[Pkg]



​One person from a residents' center in Goyang, Gyeonggi-do Province tested positive for COVID-19. The person will be referred to as A. The infection was presumably spread by A's grandchild who attends a local kindergarten where a cluster outbreak occurred. One more person at the residents' center in the city also caught the virus. An outbreak that began at Banseok Church has spread to a kindergarten and now to the local community. The government of Goyang City, while tracing the infected persons' contacts, decided to shut down a welfare center located in the area through August 11. The number of cases related to Banseok Church reaches 24. Also, 20 people tested positive so far in an outbreak originating from GiPpeum 153 Church in the same city. They include one additional case in an elementary school in Yangju and another at a door-to-door sales company based in southern Seoul. The Goyang City government issued a ban on religious gatherings and decided to close local libraries and senior centers. In Seoul, one more case has been confirmed in relation to a church meeting, bringing the total number of cases in this cluster to five. Quarantine authorities expressed concerns about the ongoing community spread originating from churches. They also warn of possible outbreaks in flood-hit areas nationwide.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "Residents in areas where power and water supply were cut off are at risk of catching diseases caused by decaying food and polluted water. COVID-19 could flare up in those areas as precautions are hard to follow there."



Authorities will supply masks and other protective equipment to shelters and restoration sites in food-hit areas, in addition to strengthening quarantine measures there. They are urging displaced residents to strictly abide by personal hygiene rules to prevent water-borne diseases.

