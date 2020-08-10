기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.08.10 (15:18) 수정 2020.08.10 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
DISCUSSIONS ON POLITICIANS WITH MULTIPLE HOMES 다음기사 DISCUSSIONS ON POLITICIANS WITH MULTIPLE HOMES
[Anchor Lead]

A survey shows a spike in temporary layoffs due to COVID-19 is much more serious than during the financial crisis. According to the Korea Economic Research Institute, over 4.1 million people were temporarily laid off between March and May, nearly a quadruple jump from the same period last year. The institute said the explosive spike is unprecedented and more serious than conditions during the 1997 and 2008 financial crises.
Starting Monday, South Korea is lifting entry and visa restrictions that were placed on China's Hubei Province, the epicenter of the virus outbreak. The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said the virus situation has improved in China and cases have not been reported in Hubei in recent days.
Foreign investors who have been unloading Korean stocks since February due to market volatility caused by the pandemic have shifted to net-buying for the first time in half a year. According to data released by the Financial Supervisory Service on Monday, foreign investors net purchased over 580 billion won worth of listed shares on the domestic bourse in the month of July. As of late July, Korean shares held by foreigners rose close to 42 trillion won to 583.5 trillion won from the previous month, accounting for 30.8% of total market capitalization.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2020.08.10 (15:18)
    • 수정 2020.08.10 (16:45)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

A survey shows a spike in temporary layoffs due to COVID-19 is much more serious than during the financial crisis. According to the Korea Economic Research Institute, over 4.1 million people were temporarily laid off between March and May, nearly a quadruple jump from the same period last year. The institute said the explosive spike is unprecedented and more serious than conditions during the 1997 and 2008 financial crises.
Starting Monday, South Korea is lifting entry and visa restrictions that were placed on China's Hubei Province, the epicenter of the virus outbreak. The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said the virus situation has improved in China and cases have not been reported in Hubei in recent days.
Foreign investors who have been unloading Korean stocks since February due to market volatility caused by the pandemic have shifted to net-buying for the first time in half a year. According to data released by the Financial Supervisory Service on Monday, foreign investors net purchased over 580 billion won worth of listed shares on the domestic bourse in the month of July. As of late July, Korean shares held by foreigners rose close to 42 trillion won to 583.5 trillion won from the previous month, accounting for 30.8% of total market capitalization.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.

    알려드립니다
    KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료되었습니다.
    사전에 스크랩 내역을 신청하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에서 확인 가능합니다.
    그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.