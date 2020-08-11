EFFORTS TO FIX UP DAMAGES FROM RAINSTORM News Today 입력 2020.08.11 (15:10) 수정 2020.08.11 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



A break in the rainstorm yesterday allowed local residents of Gyeonggido Province to clean up debris and fix the damages. KBS captured the scenes of damage and restoration efforts.



[Pkg]



​Trees are visible above the water level. Roaring currents had broken and swept them away. Trash washed down from upstream drape from the branches. A long band of trash is formed at the merging point of the Namhangang River and the Bukhangang River, where the water flow slows down. Boats come to collect the trash during the rare break from the storm. They push the debris to one side while a crane repeatedly scoops them up. The water level at Paldang Dam still remains quite high. But there were some improvements yesterday. There was no need to open the floodgates completely. This flooded riverside is covered in mud. An excavator is busy removing mud from an area where a reservoir levee collapsed last week. Signs of devastation are spotted everywhere. An automobile stranded on a mud-covered road shows the urgency at the moment of evacuation. No one can even attempt to repair the damage at this chicken farm, where one person died during last week's rainstorm. A house stands precariously on the unstable ground, propped up by an excavator to prevent further collapse. The tarps over a ginseng farm are torn and most of the support fixtures have been pulled out. Damage repair and rescue operations have begun after a week of torrential rain, but the weather forecast projects more heavy downpours for the region until the weekend.

