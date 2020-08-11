이슈 ‘코로나19’ 팬데믹 [기획대담] 일본 의사가 본 코로나19 상황은?-시게키 후지타니 박사 인터뷰 뉴스라인 입력 2020.08.11 (23:57) 수정 2020.08.12 (00:36)

댓글 0

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[앵커]



전 세계 코로나 확진자·사망자가 가장 많은 미국과 함께 이웃나라 일본의 상황도 매일 회자되고 있습니다.



특히 우리나라의 추석에 해당하는 연휴가 시작돼 확산 우려가 더 커지는 상황인데요.



일본 가와사키시 대학병원에서 코로나 환자들을 돌보고 있는 의료진으로부터 직접 이야기 들어봤습니다.



인터뷰는 양영은 기자가 화상으로 사전 녹화했습니다.



[기자]



Dr. Shigeki Fujitani! Thank you for joining us tonight.



So when did you start taking care of COVID-19 patients?



[답변]



since the beginning of February this year. Due to the diamond princess which was quarantined in Yokohama, which is 15 kilometers away from my institution.



[기자]



are you worried about Obon Yasumi?



[답변]



Yes. I'm really worried about Obon Yasumi because many people move. they will spread the virus to the local area which has deficient medical services.



[기자]



can you also describe the situation of the hospital you were working at



[답변]



As a medical system model for COVID-19 patients, the Kanagawa model is used nationwide. Patients are categorized into three groups: the severe state, moderate state, and the mild, asymptomatic state. Each prefecture decided to designate a hospital for severe states and the moderate states. So based on the severity of the disease, the patient's path and destination are chosen.



[기자]



So how are asymptomatic patients being treated?



[답변]



Those people must stay at home or a hotel, for 10 days under close monitored and vigilance.



In regard to the severity of the disease, that situation has not gotten worse because for many patients, they are in a mild or moderate state. However, mild asymptomatic cases are dramatically increasing, especially in twenties and thirties. Especially Tokyo and Osaka and the big cities, there are many young populations and they're just communicating with each other in the same environments, And they are very easy to end up catching infections. They don't care to catch infections because even though they suffer from infections, the symptoms are very mild or sometimes it's asymptomatic. That's why younger populations are infecting each other and spreading it to the more senior patients. that attitude is a very big issue in the metropolitan area.



[기자]



What do you think about Japanese government's countermeasures against COVID-19 as a doctor?



[답변]



The Japanese government has been unable to continue to support small and medium size companies, restaurants, and travel related companies anymore due to economic downturns by emergency declarations, just, the Japanese government has been very reluctant to announce secondary emergency declarations. I want to keep that economy revitalized somehow, but on the other hand, the movement and the contact of people has caused COVID-19 infections, mainly in the center of the city and gradually spreading to the local area.



Although it seems necessary to revitalize the economy to some extent, the Japanese governments should emphasize stricter actions for infection control to every person.



That is not to stay home, but to observe the rules, wear a mask strictly, avoid a crowded space, take social distance, and have hand sanitizer for hand hygiene.



[기자]



Do you have anything else to tell as a doctor?



[답변]



The South Korean had experienced in 2015 and I 186 suffered MERS infections and the 38 died. Such experienced could raise alert level quickly and introduce, rapid PCR examinations using the big data analysis.



In Japan, in the beginning, we delayed to take many actions, now, and we learned many experience in the first and the second wave of mobile COVID-19 surge. As a coalition partner in Asia, we like to share experience and academic informations and the mutually.



[기자]



Thank you very much for having an interview with us.

[기획대담] 일본 의사가 본 코로나19 상황은?-시게키 후지타니 박사 인터뷰

입력 2020.08.11 (23:57) 수정 2020.08.12 (00:36) 뉴스라인

[앵커]



전 세계 코로나 확진자·사망자가 가장 많은 미국과 함께 이웃나라 일본의 상황도 매일 회자되고 있습니다.



특히 우리나라의 추석에 해당하는 연휴가 시작돼 확산 우려가 더 커지는 상황인데요.



일본 가와사키시 대학병원에서 코로나 환자들을 돌보고 있는 의료진으로부터 직접 이야기 들어봤습니다.



인터뷰는 양영은 기자가 화상으로 사전 녹화했습니다.



[기자]



Dr. Shigeki Fujitani! Thank you for joining us tonight.



So when did you start taking care of COVID-19 patients?



[답변]



since the beginning of February this year. Due to the diamond princess which was quarantined in Yokohama, which is 15 kilometers away from my institution.



[기자]



are you worried about Obon Yasumi?



[답변]



Yes. I'm really worried about Obon Yasumi because many people move. they will spread the virus to the local area which has deficient medical services.



[기자]



can you also describe the situation of the hospital you were working at



[답변]



As a medical system model for COVID-19 patients, the Kanagawa model is used nationwide. Patients are categorized into three groups: the severe state, moderate state, and the mild, asymptomatic state. Each prefecture decided to designate a hospital for severe states and the moderate states. So based on the severity of the disease, the patient's path and destination are chosen.



[기자]



So how are asymptomatic patients being treated?



[답변]



Those people must stay at home or a hotel, for 10 days under close monitored and vigilance.



In regard to the severity of the disease, that situation has not gotten worse because for many patients, they are in a mild or moderate state. However, mild asymptomatic cases are dramatically increasing, especially in twenties and thirties. Especially Tokyo and Osaka and the big cities, there are many young populations and they're just communicating with each other in the same environments, And they are very easy to end up catching infections. They don't care to catch infections because even though they suffer from infections, the symptoms are very mild or sometimes it's asymptomatic. That's why younger populations are infecting each other and spreading it to the more senior patients. that attitude is a very big issue in the metropolitan area.



[기자]



What do you think about Japanese government's countermeasures against COVID-19 as a doctor?



[답변]



The Japanese government has been unable to continue to support small and medium size companies, restaurants, and travel related companies anymore due to economic downturns by emergency declarations, just, the Japanese government has been very reluctant to announce secondary emergency declarations. I want to keep that economy revitalized somehow, but on the other hand, the movement and the contact of people has caused COVID-19 infections, mainly in the center of the city and gradually spreading to the local area.



Although it seems necessary to revitalize the economy to some extent, the Japanese governments should emphasize stricter actions for infection control to every person.



That is not to stay home, but to observe the rules, wear a mask strictly, avoid a crowded space, take social distance, and have hand sanitizer for hand hygiene.



[기자]



Do you have anything else to tell as a doctor?



[답변]



The South Korean had experienced in 2015 and I 186 suffered MERS infections and the 38 died. Such experienced could raise alert level quickly and introduce, rapid PCR examinations using the big data analysis.



In Japan, in the beginning, we delayed to take many actions, now, and we learned many experience in the first and the second wave of mobile COVID-19 surge. As a coalition partner in Asia, we like to share experience and academic informations and the mutually.



[기자]



Thank you very much for having an interview with us.