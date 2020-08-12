FARMERS LOOSE THEIR ANIMALS OVER FLOOD News Today 입력 2020.08.12 (15:10) 수정 2020.08.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



We've been reporting that this year's record downpours have inflicted great damage on farmland and livestock sheds nationwide. Not only crops but over 1.5 million animals such as cows and pigs have been swept away by the rain. Now the problem is that not many of these farmers have disaster insurance coverage, which means compensation may likely be difficult.



[Pkg]



​Anchored by a tree, this cow is being rescued after its shed was washed away after the river overflowed. It's uncertain if the poor animal can survive after nearly drowning. Three buildings which used to house 25-thousand chickens are now buried under earth. The livestock that survived may starve to death in the near future. Another farm lost nearly 100 of its pigs and the sty also destroyed.



[Soundbite] (PIG FARM OFFICIAL) : "Water and soil gushed in. I spent yesterday and today cleaning up, and throwing away dead pigs."



A field close by is also completely ravaged, completely covered in mud.



[Soundbite] (FARMER) : "There was perilla and peppers planted here. It happened so suddenly in the morning. I've never experienced anything like this."



It's estimated that a total of 27 million square meters of farmland have been inundated nationwide so far. That's about the size of 37-hundred soccer fields. Well over 1.5 million animals are also lost in the rain including 370 Hanwoo cattle and some 59-hundred pigs. But it appears farmers may not receive needed compensation. About 40% of all farms have crop disaster insurance policy but this sharply drops to 10% among cabbage or greenhouse farms where flood damage is especially devastating. Insurance coverage rate for livestock is also very low, with just about one out of ten farms raising cattle being insured as of late June. Without insurance, farmers can apply for disaster assistance from local authorities but the maximum amount is 50 million won. That's not nearly enough when a single cow is valued at 6.5 million won. The record long monsoon continues to wreak havoc, and deepen farmers' distress.

