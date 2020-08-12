VOLUNTEERS TAKE PART IN RESTORATION EFFORTS News Today 입력 2020.08.12 (15:12) 수정 2020.08.12 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Chungcheongbuk-do Province, which bore the brunt of the recent torrential rain, saw more than 100mm of precipitation again on Tuesday. It's been raining for 11 days in the region now. Nonetheless, help with restoration efforts is pouring in from the across the nation.



[Pkg]



​Volunteers continously collect mud that has piled up inside residential buildings and put it in sacks. They stand in line in an old, narrow passageway to move the sacks one by one. Even the pouring rain can't stop them.



[Soundbite] UM TAE-OK(VOLUNTEER) : "If I were these people, I would also be devastated and I'd ask for help."



Locals couldn't even think of restoration because it's been raining non-stop over the past ten days. They are grateful to finally receive help.



[Soundbite] KIM KI-CHEOL(CHUNGJU RESIDENT) : "There was no chance to restore our neighborhood. We had to throw away home appliances that became useless. We spent a lot of time discarding them."



When the rain stops for a while, the restoration efforts gain pace. Heavy machinery is deployed to remove the debris of collapsed houses and destroyed furniture. Military troops wash off mud from a large net in a stream.



[Soundbite] OH CHAN-MYUNG(ROK ARMY SPECIAL WARFARE COMMAND) : "We will do our best to help the residents return to their normal lives as soon as possible."



An elderly woman, whose house collapsed in a matter of seconds, chokes with tears seeing the volunteers, who came from afar to lend a helping hand.



[Soundbite] KIM JIN-SHIM(JECHEON RESIDENT) : "It's heartbreaking to see them working in the rain. It's okay for me to get wet, but seeing them drenched by the rain makes me upset."



Chungcheongbuk-do Province bore the brunt of the recent torrential rain, which has killed dozens and destroyed farmland and houses. Thanks to help pouring in from across the nation, there is hope that locals will soon overcome this tragedy and return tonormal life.

