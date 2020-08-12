NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.08.12 (15:14) 수정 2020.08.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Statistics Korea reported today that the number of employed people stood at 2,716,000 in July, falling nearly 280,000 from a year ago. The number has been declining for five months straight since March, recording the longest slump since the 8-month downturn in 2009 following the 2008 global financial meltdown.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced that private enterprises used the nationwide distribution network to deliver some 40,000 food items and living necessities like instant rice, cup noodles, and wet tissues to the flood victims in shelters. Also, disaster relief groups and local government bodies provided about 160,000 first aid kits and cooking aid sets to the displaced people.

The Ministry of National Defense announced that it had identified two more sets of remains from the Korean War. One set of remains found at Arrowhead Ridge inside the Demilitarized Zone was identified as Sergeant First Class Bae Seok-rae, while the other set of remains returned from the U.S. in June was identified as Private First Class Kim Hak-je. The late Sergeant Bae's remains were discovered during the remains excavation operation within the DMZ and the late Private Kim is believed to have belonged to the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army and died during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir between the U.S. army and the Chinese in 1950.



