PARTIAL OPENING OF CULTURAL SITES IN KOREA

[Anchor Lead]



Tourist sites and cultural facilities are slowing resuming operation after being shut amid the pandemic. Partial opening is allowed if quarantine guidelines are observed. This is encouraging news for COVID-weary citizens who now have more places to visit and shake off the virus gloom.



[Pkg]



The Wolmi Sea Train is up and running again. It's about time, as the train was forced to halt operation for six months due to the outbreak. Visitors are overjoyed to be out and about. They get busy capturing the moments.



[Soundbite] JEONG YOO-HYE·SEOK RANG-JA (INCHEON) : "I haven't met my mom for a long time, due to the outbreak. So this is nice. She will take home good memories."



But amidst all the fun, COVID-19 prevention is prioritized. To get on the Sea Train, passengers must get temperatures checked and fill in an electronic visitor log.



[Soundbite] JUNG HEE-YOON(PRESIDENT, INCHEON TRANSIT CORP.) : "Thorough preparations were made to ensure safety and for Wolmi Sea Train to become a leading tourist attraction in Incheon."



A bus tour that covers Songdo city and the Open Port Street in Incheon has also resumed operation last week. Tourist sites bustle with visitors brimming with anticipation. Art and cultural facilities which remained largely empty for some time, are also regaining vitality. One exhibition that opened last week received over 5,000 visitors even when a daily cap of 200 was imposed.



[Soundbite] JEONG YEONG-JIN(INCHEON CULTURE & ARTS CENTER) : "It was tough on citizens and artists alike. We're so happy to hold this event. It starts from August, and we'll adhere to social distancing guidelines."



However, the country is not lowering its guard yet, as community spreads continue including church cluster outbreaks. Crowded indoor public facilities are particularly at risk of infections during the monsoon and summer vacation season.

